Mukesh Ambani, 10th Richest Man In The World, Looking To Buy EPL Giants Arsenal: Report

A few weeks after there were rumours circulating that Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is eyeing a move to buy Premier League giants Liverpool, latest reports suggest that he is now looking to buy Arsenal. The world's 10th richest man had reportedly showcased his interest in buying the Reds after owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) had put the club up for sale.

Is Mukesh Ambani planning on buying Arsenal?

According to a report put out by the Athletic, Mukesh Ambani is keen on purchasing Arsenal as his son, Akash, is a huge fan of the Gunners. This massive news comes shortly after Simon Chadwick, the professor of sport and geopolitical economy at the SKEMA Business School, told the Athletic that investments in sports are significantly increasing in India as the interest in more and more sports continues to increase. Chadwick told the Athletic,

"There is an increasing appetite in India for non-cricket investment opportunities in sports. This links to India's digital and entertainment economy. City Football Group invested in Mumbai, and Mumbai is the digital, entertainment and financial capital of India. If you look at some of the things Abu Dhabi's wealth fund is investing in, they have invested in digital start-ups in Mumbai. There is a sense India could be the next great frontier. We've already had China, and now we have Saudi Arabia."

Arsenal on top of the Premier League

After a few below-par seasons, Arsenal have bounced back brilliantly this year as they currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with 37 points after 14 matches, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Newcastle United are seven points behind the leaders while North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are in fourth with 29 points. However, both these teams have played a game more.

If the Gunners were to carry on this form until the end of the season and go on to win the Premier League, it would be their first title in England's top-flight since the 2003–04 season, the year they ended their campaign as the 'Invincibles'. As for their next game, they would face London rivals, West Ham, on Boxing Day when the Premier League season resumes.