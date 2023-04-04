Mumbai City FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Highlights: Mumbai City FC Defeat Jamshedpur City 3-1

Quick links:
Mumbai City FC are now qualified for the group stage of the AFC Champions League for back to back two times.
Vikram Pratap scored the third goal as Mumbai now have sealed a place in the AFC Champions League.
time is running out for Jamshedpur City who are still looking for that equaliser.
Edu Sabia heads home as Jamshedpur reduced the deficit. game on !!
Alberto Noguera registers his name on the score sheet as Mumbai scored a second goal.
Ahmed Jahouh converts from the spot as Lallianzuala Chhangte is fouled inside the box.
second half starts.
Both teams failed to convert their chances.
Mumbai have a good chance but TP Rehenesh makes a good save.
Jamshedpur City FC have managed to get into some good positions.
Jamshedpur FC have had some earlier chances inside the Mumbai penalty box.
Mumbai City FC playing the ball around with ease.
Mumbai City FC have the lion's share of possession as Jamshedpur FC trying to put some pressure on them.
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC has kicked off.
Jamshedpur XI:
Rehenesh TP; Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma; Germanpreet Singh, Pronay Halder; Boris Singh, Jay Emmanuel Thomas, Ritwik Das; Daniel Chima Chukwu.
Mumbai City FC XI:
Phurba Lachenpa; Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Desai; Ahmed Jahouh, Apuia; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh; Jorge Pereyra Diaz.
Despite being billed as one of the favourites Mumbai City FC failed to live up to the expectations.
When will Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier start?
The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier will begin from 8:30 PM IST.
Where will the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier be televised?
The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where will the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier be live streamed?
The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be live-streamed on Fancode website and app.
In their history of their rivalry Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC have faced each other 12 times. Mumbai have won four times and Jamshedpur FC have won five times. The remaining three matches ended in a draw.