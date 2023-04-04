Last Updated:

Mumbai City FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Highlights: Mumbai City FC Defeat Jamshedpur City 3-1

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: AFC Champions League playoff match takes place today with two Indian football teams (JFC vs MCFC) fighting it out for a spot in the group stage of Asia's elite football competition. Catch Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC live score, and AFC Champions League live updates taking place at the Payyanad Stadium.

Yash Bhati
mumbai city fc vs Jamshedpur FC

Image: IndSuperLeague/Twitter

22:55 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC live score: MCFC will now play in the AFC Champions League

Mumbai City FC are now qualified for the group stage of the AFC Champions League for back to back two times.

22:27 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC live score: Mumbai on the verge of a famous victory

Vikram Pratap scored the third goal as Mumbai now have sealed a place in the AFC Champions League.

22:17 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC live score: Can Mumbai hold on to their lead?

time is running out for Jamshedpur City who are still looking for that equaliser.

22:11 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC live score: Jamshedpur gets one back

Edu Sabia heads home as Jamshedpur reduced the deficit. game on !!

22:04 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC live score: Mumbai double their lead

Alberto Noguera registers his name on the score sheet as Mumbai scored a second goal.

21:58 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC live score: MCFC take the lead

Ahmed Jahouh converts from the spot as Lallianzuala Chhangte is fouled inside the box.

21:51 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC live score: second half resumes

second half starts.

21:23 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC live score: It's 0-0 at halftime

Both teams failed to convert their chances.

21:15 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC live score: Mumbai squandered a chance

Mumbai have a good chance but TP Rehenesh makes a good save.

21:09 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC live score: JFC coming into the game1

Jamshedpur City FC have managed to get into some good positions.

20:53 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC live score: JFC causing some real problems

Jamshedpur FC have had some earlier chances inside the Mumbai penalty box.

20:50 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC live score: Mumbai have been the better side

Mumbai City FC playing the ball around with ease.

20:43 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC live score: Mumbai have most of the ball

Mumbai City FC have the lion's share of possession as Jamshedpur FC trying to put some pressure on them.

20:35 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC live score: JFC vs MCFC kicks off

Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC has kicked off.

20:16 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur City FC vs Mumbai City FC live: Lineups announced

Jamshedpur XI:

Rehenesh TP; Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma; Germanpreet Singh, Pronay Halder; Boris Singh, Jay Emmanuel Thomas, Ritwik Das; Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Mumbai City FC XI:

Phurba Lachenpa; Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Desai; Ahmed Jahouh, Apuia; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh; Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

20:10 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC live: Mumbai City failed to make an impact in ISL

Despite being billed as one of the favourites Mumbai City FC failed to live up to the expectations.

19:47 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Time

When will Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier start? 

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier will begin from 8:30 PM IST.

19:47 IST, April 4th 2023
Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: How to watch

Where will the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier be televised? 

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

 

Where will the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier be live streamed?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be live-streamed on Fancode website and app.

19:47 IST, April 4th 2023
Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE: Head to Head record

In their history of their rivalry Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC have faced each other 12 times. Mumbai have won four times and Jamshedpur FC have won five times. The remaining three matches ended in a draw.
 

