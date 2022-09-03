Last Updated:

Nantes Vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US & UK?

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against 18th placed Strasbourg, Nantes are all set to host Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) in their next league game.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Nantes vs PSG live streaming

Image: Twitter@PSG


After a disappointing 1-1 draw against 18th placed Strasbourg in midweek, Nantes are all set to host Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) in their next league game on Saturday night. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game featuring one of the best sides in the world, here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the UK, and the US, and the Nantes vs PSG live streaming details.

What time will Nantes vs PSG clash begin?

The Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 clash will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, September 4.

How to watch Ligue 1 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the matches of the Ligue 1 2022/23 season live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be telecast live on Sports 18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track all the live updates and scores of the match on the official social media handles of both teams and Ligue 1.

READ | PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores within 8 seconds after kick-off, scripts new Ligue 1 record

Nantes vs PSG live streaming details

As for the Nantes vs PSG live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot app.

Where to watch Ligue 1 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Ligue 1 2022/23 season matches live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. Meanwhile, the Nantes vs PSG live streaming will be available on the same network. The clash will begin live at 8:00 PM BST on Saturday, September 3.

READ | Ligue 1: Are Lionel Messi and Neymar playing for PSG against Nantes? Here's an update

How to watch Nantes vs PSG live in US?

US fans wanting to watch the live telecast of Ligue 1 can tune in to the beIN Sports Network. As for the Nantes vs PSG live streaming, fans can tune in to the Fubo TV app or website. The match will begin live at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 3.

READ | Lionel Messi sets up two goals in PSG's 3-0 demolition of Toulouse

Nantes vs PSG team news

Nantes predicted starting line-up: Lafont; Corchia, Castelletto, Pallois, Appiah; Moutoussamy, Girotto; Blas, Bamba, Guessand; Mohamed

PSG predicted starting line-up: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Bernat, Vitinha, Verratti, Hakimi; Messi, Neymar, Mbappe

READ | PSG to pay UEFA $10M for breaking soccer club finance rules
COMMENT