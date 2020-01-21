Napoli Consider Parting Ways With Gattuso, Regret The Sacking Of Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti arrived at Everton amidst much fanfare and has quickly turned around the fortunes at the Merseyside club. The Everton squad looks motivated under the experienced Italian and have moved out of the relegation battle with impressive displays in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Napoli are 11th in the Italian league and look in a tough situation under the managerial prowess of Gennaro Gattuso. The former AC Milan coach is reportedly pondering a resignation as Napoli regret the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

Also Read | Sheffield United vs Man City live streaming details, team news and preview

Napoli release their squad list ahead of crunch Lazio tie

Also Read | Vincent Kompany fumes at Anderlecht fans as they throw flare at Simon Mignolet

Napoli regret sacking Carlo Ancelotti as Gattuso endures tough spell in Naples

Since being appointed #Napoli manager, #Gattuso has lost 4 of his opening 5 games. ✖️✖️✖️✖️ pic.twitter.com/BdJKHrV7dP — SportMob (@SportMobApp) January 21, 2020

Also Read | Evra reveals he got an emotional letter from Liverpool apologising for Suarez incident

Napoil succumbed to a 2-0 loss at home to Fiorentina making it four losses from their last five Serie A games since Gennaro Gattuso took charge. The Italian giants are now struggling to get back to winning ways. However, reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport state that Napoli chairman Antonio de Laurentiis regrets sacking Carlo Ancelotti and wants the former PSG coach back in Naples. Carlo Ancelotti has enjoyed a good start to his managerial era at Everton having won thrice, lost twice and drawn once in the Premier League.

Also Read | Manchester United keeper Sergio Romero involved in NASTY car crash near Carrington

Carlo Ancelotti's comments after the West Ham United game

🗣 | @MrAncelotti: "We have to show more intensity, be more precise when we have possession and we don't have to be too shy with the ball. We can improve those things immediately." #WHUEVE pic.twitter.com/fg0Z4KX8dW — Everton (@Everton) January 18, 2020

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes is 'desperate' to secure a move to Old Trafford this January: Report