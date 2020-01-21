The Debate
Napoli Consider Parting Ways With Gattuso, Regret The Sacking Of Carlo Ancelotti

Football News

Napoli are reportedly considering parting ways with Gennaro Gattuso after employing him for just 35 days. They regret letting go of Carlo Ancelotti. Read more.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Napoli

Carlo Ancelotti arrived at Everton amidst much fanfare and has quickly turned around the fortunes at the Merseyside club. The Everton squad looks motivated under the experienced Italian and have moved out of the relegation battle with impressive displays in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Napoli are 11th in the Italian league and look in a tough situation under the managerial prowess of Gennaro Gattuso. The former AC Milan coach is reportedly pondering a resignation as Napoli regret the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

Napoli release their squad list ahead of crunch Lazio tie

Napoli regret sacking Carlo Ancelotti as Gattuso endures tough spell in Naples

 

Napoil succumbed to a 2-0 loss at home to Fiorentina making it four losses from their last five Serie A games since Gennaro Gattuso took charge. The Italian giants are now struggling to get back to winning ways. However, reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport state that Napoli chairman Antonio de Laurentiis regrets sacking Carlo Ancelotti and wants the former PSG coach back in Naples. Carlo Ancelotti has enjoyed a good start to his managerial era at Everton having won thrice, lost twice and drawn once in the Premier League.

Carlo Ancelotti's comments after the West Ham United game

Published:
