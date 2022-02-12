Napoli Vs Inter Live Streaming: How To Watch Italian Serie A Match In India, US & UK?

Napoli has the opportunity to climb up the Serie-A table when they will be hosting Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan on Saturday, 10:30 pm IST at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Napoli had crushed, 2-0 Venezia in the previous fixture whereas Inter Milan defeated Jose Mourinho's Roma, 2-0 in San Siro in Copa Italia fixture.

Napoli vs Inter Milan: Match Preview

Inter Milan has remained undefeated in the last 5 Serie-A fixtures with 4 wins and 1 draw. Simone's men are heading to Naples after a 2-0 loss in the league against arch-rivals A.C Milan in the Milan derby. On the other hand, Napoli easily defeated Venezia 2-0 in their last league fixture.

Inter Milan is currently at the top (53 points) of the Serie A table with 16 wins, 5 draws and 2 defeats there in 16 matches which they have played. Napoli is just a point behind (53 points) of league toppers, they are entering the match with 16 wins in 24 games and 4 draws and losses each.

Napoli vs Inter Milan: Team News

Team Prediction

Napoli: David Ospina; Mario Rui, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz; Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen

Injuries: Hirving Lozano disslocated his shoulder while playing for his national Mexico in the World Cup qualifiers.

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic; Stefan de Vrij, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar; Denzl Dumfries, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Injuries: Robin Gosens and Joaquin Correa will miss the game because of a Hamstring injury.

Suspension: Alessandro Bastoni was sent off against AC Milan and is serving a suspension this week.

Napoli vs Inter Milan: Live Streaming Details

India: The match in India will be broadcasted on TV MTV channel, the match can also be viewed on VOOT app at 10:30 pm

USA: The match can be viewed on FUBO TV at 12:00 pm

UK: The match can be viewed on BT Sports 2 at 5:00 pm

(Image: AP)