After a disappointing goalless draw against arch-rivals Everton on Saturday, Premier League giants Liverpool are all set to take on Napoli on Wednesday night in their first match of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring one of the best teams in the world, here is a look at how to watch UCL live in India, the UK and the US, and the Napoli vs Liverpool live streaming details.

What time will Napoli vs Liverpool begin?

The Napoli vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League game will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 8.

Where is Napoli vs Liverpool taking place?

The Napoli vs Liverpool game will take place at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

Where to watch UCL live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of both teams and UEFA.

Napoli vs Liverpool live streaming details

Indian fans wanting to watch the Napoli vs Liverpool game using the live stream can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

How to watch UEFA Champions League in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream will also be provided by the same network. The match will begin live at 8 PM BST on Wednesday, September 7.

Where to watch UCL live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Champions League live can tune in to ViX+, TUDN USA or Univision Now. Meanwhile, the PSG vs Juventus live streaming will be available on TUDN and Univision. The game will begin live at 3 PM ET on Wednesday, September 7.

Napoli vs Liverpool team news

Napoli predicted starting line-up: Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Mario Rui; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski; Matteo Politano, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giovanni Simeone

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, Arthur; Darwin Núñez, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota