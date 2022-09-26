Nations League Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hungary Vs Italy In India, US & UK?

After an outstanding 1-0 win over 2014 FIFA World Cup winners Germany, Group 3 leaders Hungary will next take on Euro 2020 champions Italy on Monday in their final game of the UEFA Nations League group stage. Barring a 2-1 defeat to Italy, the Hungarian football team has had the perfect campaign so far as they currently lead the 'Group of Death' with 10 points, two points clear of the Azzurri.

On the other hand, the Italian football team have had a mixed campaign so far, winning two of their group stage games, drawing one and losing two. With both teams still in the hunt to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition, this clash promises to be an intriguing and nail-biting one. Ahead of the game, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India, the UK and the US, and the Hungary vs Italy live streaming details.

What time will Hungary vs Italy take place?

The Hungary vs Italy game will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on Tuesday, September 27.

Where will Hungary vs Italy take place?

The Hungary vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2022 group stage game will take place at the Puskás Aréna Park in Budapest.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clashes on the official social media handles of the two teams.

Hungary vs Italy live streaming details

As for the Hungary vs Italy live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch Hungary vs Italy live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Hungary vs Italy match live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. As for the live streaming of the clash, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. The match will begin live at 7:45 PM BST on Monday, September 26.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the UEFA Nations League live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. As for the live stream of the Hungary vs Italy game, fans can tune in to fuboTV. The game will begin live at 2:45 PM ET on Monday, September 26.