The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

NBA 2K20: Romelu Lukaku And Thibaut Courtois Battle It Out In Celtics Vs Bucks Online Game

Football News

Belgium stars Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois stream an NBA 2K20 game live on social media amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in Spain and Italy.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA 2K20

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has forced citizens across the globe, especially in the US and Europe to remain indoors. The number of cases has been on the decline since the past week in Europe but overall numbers still remain at a high. Major football leagues and other sporting events have been suspended until further notice. Serie A in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic, is currently on hold with Juventus and Lazio at the top of the table followed by Inter Milan. Here's how Belgium stars Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois have been keeping themselves busy during the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Lionel Messi works out with son in adorable moment during coronavirus lockdown: Watch

Romelu Lukaku issues warning to Italians amid ongoing coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | Ligue 1 and Napoli accept Top Goals Challenge ft. Edinson Cavani and Ezequiel Lavezzi

Belgium teammates Lukaku and Courtois play NBA 2K20 online

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy announces 20% pay cut for all

Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku went up against each other in an NBA 2K20 match which was streamed live on social media. The duo played an NBA 2K20 match, with Courtois opting to play with Milwaukee Bucks while Lukaku opted for the Boston Celtics. Courtois was the winner on Sunday by a 72-65 scoreline. Last week, the Belgium shot-stopper defeated Dortmund's Mats Hummels in an NBA 2K20 game. Lukaku and Courtois spent a lot of time together playing in the Premier League back when Lukaku was with Manchester United and Courtois with Chelsea.

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Paulo Dybala's girlfriend slams 'faulty' coronavirus test after inconsistent results

Thibaut Courtois represents Milwaukee Bucks on NBA 2K20

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Tottenham allow Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn to fly back

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sharad
SHARAD PAWAR ON COVID-19
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Congress
CONGRESS WELCOMES 30% SALARY CUT
Mamata
MAMATA BANERJEE: 'GLOBAL ADVISORY'
Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, other stars troll BJP leader for holding torch march
BJP LEADER TROLLED BY CELEBS
Assam
MARKAZ: ASSAM GOVT TO FILE CASES