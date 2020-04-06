NBA 2K20: Romelu Lukaku And Thibaut Courtois Battle It Out In Celtics Vs Bucks Online Game

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has forced citizens across the globe, especially in the US and Europe to remain indoors. The number of cases has been on the decline since the past week in Europe but overall numbers still remain at a high. Major football leagues and other sporting events have been suspended until further notice. Serie A in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic, is currently on hold with Juventus and Lazio at the top of the table followed by Inter Milan. Here's how Belgium stars Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois have been keeping themselves busy during the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Lionel Messi works out with son in adorable moment during coronavirus lockdown: Watch

Romelu Lukaku issues warning to Italians amid ongoing coronavirus lockdown

Hope everyone is protecting themselves during this difficult time 🙏🏿



Please follow the guidance of @WHO against #COVID19:



1⃣ Be Safe from #coronavirus infection

2⃣ Be Smart & inform yourself about it

3⃣ Be Kind & support one another

Learn more & share: https://t.co/W30LO91A4l pic.twitter.com/iFN4qyXuWy — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) March 20, 2020

Also Read | Ligue 1 and Napoli accept Top Goals Challenge ft. Edinson Cavani and Ezequiel Lavezzi

Belgium teammates Lukaku and Courtois play NBA 2K20 online

Ball never lies 😂 Catch me and my bro @thibautcourtois on @NBA2K at 9pm CET this Sunday w/ @NBAItalia. You already know what’s about to happen. #NBATogether Link: https://t.co/zzBJEfUOX3 pic.twitter.com/OXBQ5fyAsP — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) April 5, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy announces 20% pay cut for all

Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku went up against each other in an NBA 2K20 match which was streamed live on social media. The duo played an NBA 2K20 match, with Courtois opting to play with Milwaukee Bucks while Lukaku opted for the Boston Celtics. Courtois was the winner on Sunday by a 72-65 scoreline. Last week, the Belgium shot-stopper defeated Dortmund's Mats Hummels in an NBA 2K20 game. Lukaku and Courtois spent a lot of time together playing in the Premier League back when Lukaku was with Manchester United and Courtois with Chelsea.

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Paulo Dybala's girlfriend slams 'faulty' coronavirus test after inconsistent results

Thibaut Courtois represents Milwaukee Bucks on NBA 2K20

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Tottenham allow Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn to fly back