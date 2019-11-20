Mauricio Pochettino: NBA Legend Steve Nash Heartbroken After Tottenham Sack Argentine

The footballing world was shocked when Tottenham announced that they have parted ways with coach Mauricio Pochettino on November 20, 2019. Pochettino managed the club for five and a half years before getting sacked after a dismal start to the Premier League 2019-20 season. Spurs are currently sitting 14th on the Premier League table with three wins in 12 games so far. Pochettino failed to grab a single win in Tottenham's last five Premier League games. But the news was still a shocker for many Spurs' fans as the North London club experienced their best years under Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by @SpursOfficial. He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years. Good luck with finding a better replacement....ain’t gonna happen. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 19, 2019

Steve Nash heartbroken

During his five years at Tottenham. the Argentine managed to finish in top four a total of four times. And one can never forget their stunning effort to reach the Champions League 2019-20 finals, which is considered to be Spurs' biggest achievement in Europe. Legendary NBA player Steve Nash is amongst the high-profile Tottenham fans who seemed to have been devastated after the news came about. Nash is a former NBA player, who played 18 seasons in the NBA. Nash was also named the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) while playing for Phoenix Suns.

Steve Nash, who is serving as a senior advisor in the Canadian men's national team, showed his grief on Twitter after Tottenham announced the departure of Pochettino. He posted multiple tweets showing his gratitude towards the manager. More so, the 45-year-old also changed his Twitter profile pic to Pochettino's famous celebration in the Champions League.

How Steve Nash expressed disappointment:

Devastated — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) November 19, 2019

