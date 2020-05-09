NEM Vs RKH Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Neman Grodno host Rukh Brest FC in the Belarus Premier League on May 9, 2020. The match will be played at ZSK Neman on Saturday with a kick-off time of 7:30 pm IST. Fans can play the NEM vs RKH Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the NEM vs RKH Dream11 prediction, the NEM vs RKH Dream11 top picks and NEM vs RKH Dream11 team.

NEM vs RKH Dream11 prediction

NEM vs RKH Dream11 prediction - Neman Grodno squad

Dmitri Dudar, Sergey Kurganskiy, Arthur Malievsky, Giorgi Kantaria, Andrey Vasiljev, Danijel Stojković, Artur Slabashevich, Roman Vegerya, Evgeni Leshko, Yegor Khvalko, Oleg Murachev, Zoran Marušić, Aleksey Legchilin, Pavel Tsabelin, Valeri Zhukovski, Andrey Yakimov, Maksim Yablonski, Emir Shigaybaev, Vladislav Yatskevich, Pavel Tseslyukevich, Gegam Kadimyan, Volodymyr Koval, Gleb Rassadkin, Roman Pasevich, Dmitriy Ivanov.

NEM vs RKH Dream11 prediction - Rukh Brest FC squad

Aleksandr Nechaev, Romaan Stepanov, Artem Denisenko, Vitali Gayduchik, Oleksiy Kovtun, Oleksandr Mihunov, Pavel Chelyadko, Ilya Kolpachuk, Artem Rakhmanov, Joao William, Igor Shumilov, Vladislav Shubovich, Maksim Chyzh, Chidi Osuchukwu, Yaroslav Oreshkevich, Sergey Tikhonovskiy, Vladislav Vasiljev, Pavel Sedko, Denis Grechikho, Bogdan Sadovskiy, Aleksey Antilevski, Dmitri Sibilev, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko, Abdoulaye Diallo, Oleg Nikiforenko, Egor Bogomolskiy, Vladislav Morozov.

NEM vs RKH Dream11 match schedule

Date - Saturday, May 9, 2020

Kickoff time - 7:30 pm IST

Venue - ZSK Neman

NEM vs RSK Dream11 team: GOR vs MSK Dream11 top picks

Here are the NEM vs RSK Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points.

Goalkeeper: A Nechaev

Defenders: A Vasiljev, J William, V Gayduchik, A Slabashev, I Kolpachuk

Midfielders: P Tsabelin (VC), G Kadimyan (C), G Kantaria

Forwards: A Kontsevoj, G Rassadkin

NEM vs RSK Dream11 prediction

Rukh Brest FC start as favourites against Neman Grodno in the Belarus Premier League match on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these NEM vs RSK Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The NEM vs RSK Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

