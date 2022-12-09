Netherlands Coach In Talks With Man Utd? Missed Calls Spotted On His Phone: Report

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal is apparently in talks with Manchester United, triggering rumours about the club possibly planning to target Cody Gakpo. According to The Mirror, a Dutch journalist named Valentijn Driessen found Van Gaal's mobile phone in a hotel toilet in Qatar recently. When Driessen pressed the lock button to find out the owner of the phone, he saw pictures of Van Gaal and his wife Truus as the wallpaper. Driessen also saw two missed calls from Manchester United on Van Gaal's phone.

The phone was immediately returned to Van Gaal, who was reportedly not impressed with Driessen finding it. As per the report, Manchester United could be in touch with Van Gaal in order to talk about Cody Gakpo, who they are allegedly planning to sign for the ongoing season. United recently parted ways with Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo and is currently looking for a player to replace him in the squad.

Cody Gakpo in 2022

United and its head coach Erik ten Hag were already interested in signing Cody Gakpo for the ongoing season during the summer transfer window. The transaction, though, fell through, and Gakpo kept playing for PSV in the Eredivisie. With PSV, he has already had an exceptional season, tallying 13 goals and 17 assists in just 24 games. The Netherlands international has also scored three goals for his team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.

Gakpo scored one goal each in Netherlands' group stage games against Senegal, Ecuador, and Qatar, helping his side advance to the Round of 16. Netherlands played against the USA in the last 16 of the World Cup, a match they won 3-1 to set up a quarterfinal clash against Argentina. Gakpo will next be seen in action early on Saturday morning. The match between the Netherlands and Argentina is scheduled to be played at 12:30 am on December 10.

Image: AP