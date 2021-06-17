Netherlands National Football Team Players: Top 5 Stars To Watch Out For At Euro 2020

The Netherlands started off their Euro campaign in fine fashion sealing a thrilling 3-2 win over dark horses Ukraine in Amsterdam. Netherlands coach Frank De Boer has an impressive squad at his disposal as they look to rebuild their lost glory having missed out on consecutive major tournament finals before their return to the 2020 European Championship. The Netherlands have a history of deep runs in major tournaments with runs to the final and the semi-final in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup. Their record in the Euros has been far from satisfactory and the Oranje will look to set it right this time around.

Netherlands national football team players: Dutch squad for Euro 2020

Tim Krul (Norwich), Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax), Marco Bizot (AZ) Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Joel Veltman (Brighton), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Owen Wijndal (AZ)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool/PSG) Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Donyell Malen (PSV), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moskva), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)

Frank De Boer Netherlands national football team captain: Georginio Wijnaldum



Best players in Netherlands squad for Euro 2020: 5 Dutch stars to look out for

1. Memphis Depay

A free agent, Memphis Depay is fighting for his career at this summer's European Championships. While he failed to get on the scoresheet against Ukraine, Depay was heavily involved and proved why Barcelona are so keen on signing the former Manchester United player. A good showing in the mega event will only increase in calls for his signature with Juventus also monitoring the situation. The 27-year-old meanwhile is the fulcrum of this Dutch side and his performances will be key if they have to make a deep run into the knockout stages.

2. Wout Weghorst

Weghorst is not the most eye-catching name in the team but is certainly one of the best players in Netherlands squad for Euro 2020. A promising striker for Wolfsburg, Weghorst showcased his talents by netting against Ukraine and will have caught the eye of some big clubs across Europe. The 28-year-old has scored 53 times in 100 appearances since 2018 and was on the radar of the likes of Tottenham and West Ham in the past. His ability to drop back and build lay is also key especially with Dutch boasting of pace on the wings and a good tournament could make him one of the most desirable players in the market.

3. Donyell Malen

The PSV prodigy did not start the game against Ukraine but Malen is one to watch out for among the Netherlands national football team players. Malen was sold to PSV for less than £1 million and since then has developed into one of the finest young talents in European football. The 22-year-old is also one with significant interest in the market with the likes of Liverpool and Dortmund hoping to sign the versatile forward. Malen can slot in anywhere across the attack, while his ability to take on opponents and score with minimum fuss is a quality that the Dutch will hope comes to the fore in this tournament.

4. Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries stole headlines after scoring an emphatic winner for the Dutch in their 3-2 win over Ukraine. A traditional wing back Dumfries was a threat throughout the game and will hope to build on his performance when they head to face off against Austria on matchday 2. Like the rest of the players in this list, Dumfries has interest from top teams across Europe, with the likes of PSG, Bayern, Everton and Inter Milan closely monitoring the 22-year-old PSV star.

5. Georgino Wijnaldum

The Netherlands national football team captain is heading into a new chapter in life after agreeing to join PSG as his contract with Liverpool expired. Appointed as captain after Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk was ruled out with injury, the midfielder lived up to expectations scoring the opener in the game against Ukraine. The 30-year-old will be a component in the Dutch attack and plays a far advanced role than at Liverpool, and will hope to pop in score more during the course of the tournament.

Who is Netherlands' star player?

Frenkie De Jong

Tasked with manning the midfield for at least the next decade, Frenkie De Jong is what makes this explosive Dutch side tick. Moulded in Ajax, the 24-year-old has at times struggled since earning his dream move to Camp Nou, but will nonetheless be important if the Netherlands have to recreate the glory days of the Marco van Basten era. De Jong's presence and the ability to play killer balls from the deep will further prove to be critical in the absence of Donny van de Beek and Virgil van Dijk, both who were key to this Dutch side.

(Image Courtesy: Netherlands Twitter)