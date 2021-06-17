Netherlands Vs Austria Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

The Netherlands will take on Austria in their next Euro 2020 encounter at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The game is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM local time on Thursday, June 17 (12:30 AM IST on Friday, June 18). Here is a look at the Netherlands vs Austria team news, our prediction, and details of how to watch Netherlands vs Austria on TV in India.

Netherlands vs Austria prediction and h2h record

The Netherlands come into this game on the back of a 3-2 nail-biting victory over Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine on Sunday night. Second half goals from Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst and PSV Eindhoven right-back Denzel Dumfries ensured victory for Frank de Boer's side. The Netherlands are currently in second place in the Group C standings with three points, level on points with Austria, who have a better goal difference.

On the other hand, Austria beat tournament debutants North Macedonia 3-1 on Sunday. Goals from Borussia Monchengladbach right-back Stefan Lainer, Augsburg attacker Michael Gregoritsch and Shanghai Port forward Marko Arnautovic sealed the win for Franco Foda's side. However, Arnautovic will not be available for the game against the Netherlands after he was suspended for allegedly using a racial slur against North Macedonia's Ezgjan Alioski.

In terms of the Netherlands vs Austria h2h record, the Dutch team hold a slight advantage. The Netherlands have won eight games, lost six and drawn four against Austria. The last time the two countries faced each other was in 2016 when the Netherlands beat Austria 2-0. Considering the recent form of the two sides, our Netherlands vs Austria prediction is a Netherlands win.

Netherlands vs Austria team news

Netherlands predicted starting line-up: Maarten Stekelenburg, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Patrick van Aanholt, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay

Austria predicted starting line-up: Daniel Bachmann, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Martin Hinteregger, Xaver Schlager, Stefan Lainer, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Andreas Ulmer, Sasa Kalajdzic, Michael Gregoritsch

How to watch Netherlands vs Austria on TV in India? Netherlands vs Austria live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch Netherlands vs Austria on TV in India can do so by tuning into Sony Sports 2 and 3 SD/HD or on Sony Six SD/HD. The Netherlands vs Austria live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the Netherlands vs Austria game can be tracked on the Twitter handle of Euro 2020 and the two teams.

Image Credits: Netherlands football, David Alaba/Instagram