Netizens Flummoxed Over Euro 2020 Group F Draw Which Includes Portugal, France & Germany

As the upcoming headline event of the football universe, the UEFA Euro 2020 is set to begin on June 12, 2020, the committee released the final draw for the group stages of the competition on November 30 in Bucharest. With some big teams already qualified for the tournament, a tough contention for the cup is expected as Portugal will look defend its title. However, out of all the groups, Group F seems to have caught the eye of fans as it features the big guns which include France, Germany and Portugal so far. With one team out of Serbia, Norway, Israel and Scotland yet to make its way into the group, the 'Group F' has already been called the 'Group of Death.'

Fans react to the 'Group of Death'

As soon as UEFA announced the group F, Twitter soon exploded with some hilarious reactions. With Portugal looking to defend their title, World Champions, France will also be eyeing to ease past the group to add another cup in their bag. Germany, who has been a bit out of form, will also look determined to brave through the 'Group of Death.' Here are a few of the reactions on Twitter:

Deschamps acknowledges the difficult hurdle

France coach Didier Deschamps, on Saturday, said that he realises it is the most difficult group and thinks that Germany coach Joachim Low and Portugal head coach Fernando Santos think the same thing. Deschamps said, "We have to bring in our A-game from the very beginning because our first match will be against Germany at their home." Furthermore, he added, "It is a very tough group on paper and both the teams have had tasted success in the recent past."

