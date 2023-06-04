New FC Goa Manager Takes A Dig At Cricket, Blasts IPL Franchise, 'I'm Tired About Cricket'

FC Goa recently appointed Manolo Marquez as their new manager ahead of the 2023-24 season. The former Hyderabad FC manager will aim for a fresh start as he happened to have a pretty successful stint with the southern giants. He led HFC to the ISL title in the 2021-22 season.

The manager interacted with the FC Goa media team upon his arrival at the club. The Spanish took very little time to vent his frustration at cricket, which is one of the prime sporting religions in India. There has been a hell and heaven difference between the popularity of IPL and ISL, as the latter is still trying to gain its foothold on Indian soil.

FC Goa manager Manolo Marquez lambasts cricket

While addressing the reason for choosing Goa as his next destination, the 54-year-old answered, "There is a structure not only in FC Goa. There are a lot of famous clubs in Dempo, Salgaocar. These kinds of teams with a lot of history in Goan football and this is one reason.

We sat down for a long chat with our New Manager Manolo Marquez and he sure had a lot to say! So head over to our YouTube channel, sit back, relax and enjoy the show 🍿https://t.co/CUlJgKyOA0#ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/EX62YjGDB2 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) June 4, 2023

"Of course one of the main reasons that you want to sign in clubs like this. For example, now I arrive from one team that I love and I will love all my life. But nobody is interested in football in Hyderabad. They are interested only in Sunrisers and they are always in the last two teams in IPL.

"But they prefer this than the team who is fighting for top in the ISL"

Manolo will have a tough task to cut out, as Goa hasn't been able to stamp their authority in the last couple of seasons. They lacked a ruthless approach, and Manolo's priority would be to instill a sense of confidence in the side. The manager is known for his winning mentality and it remains to be seen what FC Goa can achieve under his guidance.