New Zealand Vs Philippines Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's WC In India, UK & US

Coming off contrasting results, New Zealand & Philippines are all set to clash in the Women's World Cup Group A match, in a bid to advance into the knockouts.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
New Zealand vs Philippines, FIFA Women's World Cup

New Zealand Women's World Cup squad | Image: @NZ_Football/Twitter


Co-hosts New Zealand will be up against the Philippines in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group A match on Tuesday, July 25. New Zealand head into the match on the back of a 1-0 victory against Norway in their last clash. On the other hand, the Philippines suffered a 0-2 loss at the hands of Switzerland in their last game. Switzerland currently lead the Group A standings, while New Zealand are ahead in terms of only the goal difference.

3 Things You Need To Know

  • 32 teams are participating in the group stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup
  • The teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams each group
  • The top two teams from each group will then head into the knockout rounds

New Zealand vs Philippines: What could be the possible starting XIs?

New Zealand Women possible XI: Esson; Bott, Stott, Bowen, A. Riley; Hassett, Percival, Steinmetz; I. Riley, Hand, Wilkinson.

Philippines Women possible XI: McDaniel; Barker, Long, Cowart, Beard, Harrison; Quezada, Sawicki, Annis; Bolden, Guillou.

When and where will the New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup match be played?

 The New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup 2023 Group A match will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday, July 25. The match is slated to begin at 11:00 am IST/ 1:30 am ET/ 6:30 am BST.

How to watch New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup Group A match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup Group A match on FanCode. The live telecast Will be available on DD Sports.

How to watch New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup Group A match in UK?

Football fans in the UK can watch the New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup Group A match on the ITV. They can also tune in to the live streaming on ITVX.

How to watch New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup Group A match in US?

Soccer fans in the US can watch the New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup Group A match on FS1, Telemundo (Spanish). The live streaming will be available on Peacock, Telemundo Desportes (Spanish).

