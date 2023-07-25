New Zealand Vs Philippines Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's WC In India, UK & US

Quick links:
New Zealand Women's World Cup squad | Image: @NZ_Football/Twitter
Co-hosts New Zealand will be up against the Philippines in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group A match on Tuesday, July 25. New Zealand head into the match on the back of a 1-0 victory against Norway in their last clash. On the other hand, the Philippines suffered a 0-2 loss at the hands of Switzerland in their last game. Switzerland currently lead the Group A standings, while New Zealand are ahead in terms of only the goal difference.
New Zealand Women possible XI: Esson; Bott, Stott, Bowen, A. Riley; Hassett, Percival, Steinmetz; I. Riley, Hand, Wilkinson.
Philippines Women possible XI: McDaniel; Barker, Long, Cowart, Beard, Harrison; Quezada, Sawicki, Annis; Bolden, Guillou.
The New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup 2023 Group A match will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday, July 25. The match is slated to begin at 11:00 am IST/ 1:30 am ET/ 6:30 am BST.
Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup Group A match on FanCode. The live telecast Will be available on DD Sports.
Football fans in the UK can watch the New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup Group A match on the ITV. They can also tune in to the live streaming on ITVX.
Soccer fans in the US can watch the New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup Group A match on FS1, Telemundo (Spanish). The live streaming will be available on Peacock, Telemundo Desportes (Spanish).