New Zealand Vs Philippines Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's WC In India, UK & US

Co-hosts New Zealand will be up against the Philippines in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group A match on Tuesday, July 25. New Zealand head into the match on the back of a 1-0 victory against Norway in their last clash. On the other hand, the Philippines suffered a 0-2 loss at the hands of Switzerland in their last game. Switzerland currently lead the Group A standings, while New Zealand are ahead in terms of only the goal difference.

3 Things You Need To Know

32 teams are participating in the group stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup

The teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams each group

The top two teams from each group will then head into the knockout rounds

ALSO READ | Morocco Shifts Focus To Next Game After A Big Loss In Its Women’s World Cup Debut

New Zealand vs Philippines: What could be the possible starting XIs?

New Zealand Women possible XI: Esson; Bott, Stott, Bowen, A. Riley; Hassett, Percival, Steinmetz; I. Riley, Hand, Wilkinson.

Philippines Women possible XI: McDaniel; Barker, Long, Cowart, Beard, Harrison; Quezada, Sawicki, Annis; Bolden, Guillou.

When and where will the New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup match be played?

The New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup 2023 Group A match will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday, July 25. The match is slated to begin at 11:00 am IST/ 1:30 am ET/ 6:30 am BST.

How to watch New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup Group A match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup Group A match on FanCode. The live telecast Will be available on DD Sports.

How to watch New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup Group A match in UK?

Football fans in the UK can watch the New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup Group A match on the ITV. They can also tune in to the live streaming on ITVX.

ALSO READ | Alexandra Popp Returns In Scoring Form For Germany At Women’s World Cup

How to watch New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup Group A match in US?

Soccer fans in the US can watch the New Zealand vs Philippines, Women’s World Cup Group A match on FS1, Telemundo (Spanish). The live streaming will be available on Peacock, Telemundo Desportes (Spanish).