Newcastle Jets Vs Brisbane Roar Prediction, Live Stream, Team News And A-League Preview

Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar FC lock horns in their upcoming A-League clash on Friday, May 21. The Australian domestic league fixture will be played at the McDonald Jones Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7:05 PM (2:35 PM IST). Let's have a look at the Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar prediction, Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar team news, Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar streaming and other details -

Sixth-ranked Brisbane Roar FC take a trip to McDonald Jones Stadium as they play Newcastle Jets who are currently slotted at 12th in the A-League standings. Both teams are heading into the match following their respective losses and will be aiming to end the league stage of the tournament on a high with a win on Friday

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar team news

Newcastle Jets will be a happier side as they head into the game after welcoming back John Koutroumbis and Jason Hoffman for the first-team setup. The duo has been reportedly spotted training with the first team and will be in contention to start the game on Friday. However, the hosts will be unable to call upon the services of Tete Yengi and Ben Kantarovski as they are sidelined and could miss out on being in the matchday squad against Brisbane Roar FC. Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, will miss the services of Tom Aldred for the match as well as Scott McDonald with the latter one parting ways with Brisbane Roar FC last week ruling himself out for any of the upcoming matches for the visitors

Where to watch Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar live in India?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar streaming will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and app. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 7:05 PM with the match timing for the Indian audience set to see the game kick-off at 2:35 PM IST.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Brisbane Roar FC and Newcastle Jets played out a stalemate 0-0-0 draw during their previous head to head meeting in February earlier this month. However, Brisbane Roar FC will head into the game with a slight edge citing their league position and also having defeated the Jets in 2 of their previous three meetings. On the basis of the current form of both the teams, we expect Brisbane Roar to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction - Newcastle Jets 0-1 Brisbane Roar FC