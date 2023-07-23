Last Updated:

Newcastle Signs Barnes From Leicester And Danjuma Joins Everton On Loan

The 26-year-old Danjuma spent the second half of last season at Tottenham, which beat Everton to his signature to the move in January.

Image: AP


Newcastle signed winger Harvey Barnes from relegated Leicester on Sunday in a deal that could be worth a reported 38 million pounds ($49 million).

Barnes has signed a five-year deal with Saudi-controlled Newcastle, which will play in the Champions League this season.

Also Sunday, Everton signed Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan from Villarreal.

Image: AP

