Newcastle United Complete Signing Of Kieran Trippier From Atletico Madrid

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid on a two-and-a-half-year contract keeping him in the club until June 2024 marking the beginning of a new era as they complete their first transfer under their new owners (Saudi Arabia backed takeover). The wing-back returns back to the Premier League after a successful two-and-a-half-year spell with the defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

Ever since Newcastle United was taken over by this heavily funded group, the club has been linked with several top players from across Europe's major leagues, and now their first singing has been completed. Tripper has donned the shirts of both Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur while also spending his youth days with Manchester City during his previous stints in the Premier League.

I’m so happy to be joining Newcastle. Everyone knows the fans are unbelievably passionate and I will give my absolute all for them. I can’t wait to get to work 💪🏼



Thank you to everyone at @nufc & the fans for the very warm welcome I have received so far 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/6d0raRrpnv — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) January 7, 2022

"I'm delighted to be joining this fantastic club," Trippier told the club's official website. "I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be. I'm aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can't wait to get started and I'm excited to step out at St. James' Park as a Newcastle player." Kieran Trippier said in an official statement.

Eddie Howe says, 'I have long admired his abilities'

Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe too heaped praise on the defender and said that the team planned the move from beforehand and thus were able to quickly secure the signing early in the window: "I am really pleased to welcome Kieran. I have long admired his abilities and have followed his career, so when the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn't hesitate. A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window long before the month began, which is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move. I would like to thank everyone involved, particularly our owners, and I'm very much looking forward to working with Kieran again on the training pitch."

Image: Twitter/@trippier2/@NUFC