Newcastle Vs Aston Villa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Newcastle United will host Aston Villa at St. James' Park as both sides look to return to winning ways after coming off goalless draws in their previous games. The match is scheduled to kick off on March 13 at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream, team news, our prediction and other details of the game.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa prediction and preview

Since the start of the New Year, Newcastle United have been in terrible form as they have lost nine of their 13 games (2W 2D) in all competitions, including a loss to relegation battle rivals Sheffield United. Furthermore, after a draw to West Brom last week, The Magpies are just a point above the relegation places in the Premier League table. Newcastle United are in 16th place in the Premier League table with 27 points while Brighton and Fulham are in 17th and 18th with 26 points each.

On the other hand, Aston Villa seem to have witnessed a dip in form recently in what has been a fantastic season so far. Villa's European dreams suffered another setback as Wolves held them to a 0-0 draw. Prior to this draw, Dean Smith's side suffered a surprising defeat at the hands of Sheffield United, who are currently last in the Premier League standings. Despite Aston Villa's recent dip in form, our Newcastle vs Aston Villa prediction is Newcastle 0-2 Aston Villa.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa team news

Ahead of the Aston Villa clash, Steve Bruce continues to be without a few key players. Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Miguel Almiron are all sidelined with injuries. Meanwhile, Aston Villa's captain Jack Grealish is unlikely to be fit in time for Friday's trip to St. James' Park. Moreover, Dean Smith will also be without star defender Matthew Cash while Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore, Kortney Hause and Morgan Sanson are all doubts for this fixture.

SB on Joe Willock:



"He has played further forward before but I'm also wary of the impact he's had in midfield so there's a decision to be made. I've been very pleased with him. He has given us something different and has the energy in midfield and he can score a goal." pic.twitter.com/On98Hf6R0a — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 11, 2021

Where to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream?

In India, the Newcastle vs Aston Villa game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. The Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The Newcastle vs Aston Villa prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.