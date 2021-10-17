Newcastle Vs Tottenham: Fan Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing At St. James Park

The Newcastle United vs Tottenham match made headlines after a medical emergency took place in the stands. The match was suspended midway on Sunday as a defibrillator was rushed to the field to help an unwell fan in the stands. Both teams were told to get off the pitch by referee Andre Marriner just before half-time as the medics rushed to the supporter at St. James' Park.

Fans in the east stand began signalling to the players and the referee for medical attention after a supporter collapsed in the stands. Newcastle later confirmed that the fan was on his way to the hospital and was in stable condition. Shortly after the fans in the stadium gave the medical team a round of applause as the game resumed.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham: Fan collapses in stadium

Tottenham duo Eric Dier and Oliver Skipp ran onto the pitch to ensure medical attention was given to the fan after left-back Sergio Reguillon and captain Harry Kane brought the concern to referee Andre Marriner's attention. Since the fan required urgent attention, the referee ordered the players to go back to the dressing room. Seven minutes were added at the end of the first half once play resumed.

The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital.



Our thoughts are with them. 🖤🤍 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021

Image: Twitter@Premier League