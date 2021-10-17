Newcastle Vs Tottenham: Sergio Reguilon Lauded By Fans For Potentially Saving A Life

The Newcastle United vs Tottenham match grabbed headlines as a fan collapsed in the stands before halftime. Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon immediately brought the attention of the incident to Andre Marriner, who halted the game with immediate effect.

A defibrillator was then rushed onto the field to help the fan and he was taken to the hospital shortly after. Newcastle later confirmed that he was in stable condition. Once play resumed, the fans in the stands gave a round of applause to the medical team.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham: Netizens praise Sergio Reguilon

Amidst heated battles on the pitch, players are often seen being ruthless against their opponents. However, the incident involving the fan collapsing was another time when the warm side of players was witnessed. As soon as he spotted the incident, Sergio Reguilon brought the attention to referee Andre Marriner as shown in the video below.

Dagens mand er Reguilon, som får kampen stoppet og sendt en hjertestarter til tribunen 🙏😥 https://t.co/1Mtc59Vqv1 — Krystal Paladset (@Krystalpaladset) October 17, 2021

Shortly after the referee urged all players to return to their dressing room and seven minutes were added at the end of the first half once play resumed.

One netizen took to Twitter and wrote that Sergio Reguilon and Simon Kjaer should receive Ballon d'Or nominations as on both occasions, they potentially saved someone's life. Kjaer had a huge role to play in aiding Denmark teammate Christian Eriksen to receive treatment after he suffered a heart attack on the pitch.

Reguilon Balon do'r nomination like Kjær ??? 😱😱😱 https://t.co/Atcfqnipnj — Yashin ✍🏼 (@CFC_Yashin) October 17, 2021

Similarly, another fan tweeted:

Soo, is Reguilon automatically nominated for Ballon D'or now? 🤔 — Ra 🇲🇾 (@CFC_magic) October 17, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan praised football, stating that it is 'more than a game' as Reguilon showed it with his humility.

Football is just more than a game....

Huge respect to Reguilon pic.twitter.com/CVGNC5jI45 — 𝑲𝒊𝒏𝒈'𝒔 𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒅 (@daphekim) October 17, 2021

Another user praised Reguilon by writing that 'football without fans is not entertaining' as 'some things are more important than the game itself.' The fan added that 'big respect for Reguilon for alerting the referee and calling for a defibrillator after a medical emergency in the stands at Newcastle.'

Football without fans is not entertaining, Some things are more important than the game itself.big respect for Sergio Reguilon for alerting the referee and calling for a defibrillator afte ar medical emergency in the stands at Newcastle. 👏 #NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/L7kkKSszKo — Hassan Sas Adan (@hassanadan837) October 17, 2021

Meanwhile, praises from other netizens can be seen below.

Well done to Reguilon. — ☂️ (@CalRestive) October 17, 2021