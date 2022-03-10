Neymar And Gianluigi Donnarumma Almost Came To Blows In PSG Dressing Room: Reports

As per Spanish media reports, MARCA PSG's star striker Neymar and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma engaged in a brief moment of tension as the duo started exchanging heated words in the dressing room following Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 defeat over Real Madrid in the Champions League fixture.

Notably, PSG came into this fixture with a 1-0 aggregate advantage over Real Madrid having won the first leg in Paris and were the favourites to advance to the next stage after Kylian Mbappe gave them the lead in the 39th minute of the game in Madrid, taking it to a 2-0 aggregate lead. Things looked good until less than 30 mins of play remained. Karim Benzema scored Real Madrid's first goal after the keeper was slow to react. 15 mins later Benzema fired another one hour that brought Real Madrid on level 2-2.

And that wasn't just the end as the 34-year-old scored another goal within two minutes and thus completed a sensational hat-trick turning a 0-2 aggregate deficit to a 3-2 lead in a span of just 17 minutes and with that the Los Blancos advanced to the next stage of the competition leaving PSG with yet another exit from the continental cup in a year they were seen as top favourites.

The Neymar-Donnarumma fight reportedly erupted when Neymar blamed Gianluigi Donnarumma for Benzema's opener. Donnarumma in return blamed Neymar for giving away possession in the build-up to Real Madrid's second goal which brought the Los Blancos back into the game.

PSG vs Real Madrid: Neymar-Donnarumma fight not the only incident of the night

In a separate incident that transpired after the game, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi stormed towards the referees' room and accused the officials of not giving a clear foul on Donnarumma. Al-Khelaifi reportedly threatened the referees and was heard shouting "I'll kill you" before the police and security had to intervene to bring an end to the incident.

Meanwhile, with the exit from the competition, manager Mauricio Pochettino's future around the club has become uncertain as success on the UEFA Champions League stage is something that was on high priority for the club's hierarchy from the Argentine.

Image: AP