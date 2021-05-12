Neymar Hints At Cristiano Ronaldo PSG Transfer As Kylian Mbappe Could Leave

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr has fuelled transfer rumours following his comments on Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is linked with a move away from Serie A as the Old Lady are in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season. Should Juventus drop down to the Europa League, Ronaldo will leave this summer, with Manchester United and now PSG touted as potential destinations.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Neymar fuels rumours, expresses desire to play with Juve ace

Neymar has expressed his desire to play with Cristiano Ronaldo sometime in his career, fuelling rumours of the Portuguese legend's transfer to PSG. The Brazilian speaking to GQ said, "I want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. I have already played with great players, like [Lionel] Messi and [Kylian] Mbappe, but I haven't played with Cristiano Ronaldo yet". The 29-year-old spent four years in Barcelona playing alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo, who was at Real Madrid, playing alongside Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale. Neymar's comments come in as Ronaldo's future remains uncertain, with Juventus having slipped to fifth in the Serie A standings, outside Champions League places.

Neymar: "Which other player would I like to play with?"



"I would choose Cristiano Ronaldo. I have already played with great players like Messi and Mbappé. But I haven't played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo yet." pic.twitter.com/0LJkgEyzSk — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) May 11, 2021

The five-time Ballon d'Or, as per Calcio Mercato, has his heart set on a return to Manchester United and is "ready to do anything it takes to get back to wearing the Red Devils shirt" this summer. Real Madrid were also linked with signing Ronaldo, but their precarious financial condition makes it a difficult prospect for them to make a move for the Portuguese ace, especially as they eye a Kylian Mbappe transfer.

As per Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news, any move for the 35-year-old is complicated with his massive wages, but PSG are amongst the few clubs who could afford the splurge. Signing Ronaldo would bolster their attack significantly, especially with the Portuguese legend having Neymar, Mbappe and former Real Madrid teammate Angel Di Maria already present.

Kylian Mbappe's future however remains uncertain, as PSG try to tie down the French forward to a long-term contract. The World Cup winner has been linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu, and it remains to be seen how Florentino Perez pulls off the deal considering Real Madrid's financial struggles. A move to the Premier League has also been mooted, with Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United all linked, but nothing substantial has been reported as of yet.

PSG transfer news: Neymar wages after new contract

Neymar officially renewed his contract with PSG last week, extending his stay in Paris to 2025. As per transfer news aggregator Fabrizio Romano, the Neymar salary will be a whopping €30 million annually, which retains his spot as one of the highest-paid players in the world. The Neymar contract extension comes after PSG's disappointing Champions League exit, and should the Parisians win the trophy during his time in France, the Brazilian will receive a substantial bonus for the same.

(Image Courtesy: Neymar, Ronaldo Instagram)