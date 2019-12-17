Neymar Jr Has A Classy Answer To Questions Regarding His Exit From Barcelona In 2017

Neymar Jr was the most talked-about footballer during the summer transfer window back in June as he was inches away from making a return to his former employers - Barcelona. Despite his vocal and public claims of pushing for an exit from Paris Saint-Germain, the Ligue 1 side were able to hold on to their star player. In a recent interview with France Football, Neymar Jr got candid and spoke about the reasons behind his acrimonious exit from Barcelona in 2017.

Brazil superstar Neymar Jr stats for PSG this season

Neymar in all competitions for psg:



✅69 games

⚽️58 goals

🅰️34 assists



📊directly involved in 1.33 goal every matches.🔵🇧🇷 #Neymar pic.twitter.com/QAaNCwaqFt — Md. Marufur Rahman (@MdMarufurRahma7) December 15, 2019

Neymar Jr offers insight over Barcelona exit

Many Barcelona fans felt betrayed and disappointed when Neymar Jr made the decision to leave Barcelona for PSG in 2017 for a record transfer fee of €222 million. The Brazilian footballer revealed that he left Barcelona in search of a new challenge after spending four successful years with the LaLiga giants. In addition to that, Neymar also won the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona in 2015. Despite the various rumours surrounding his exit, Neymar is adamant that he has massive respect for Blaugrana talisman Lionel Messi. In his recent interview, Neymar Jr revealed that he has no plans of leaving PSG in the near future. He also said that he intends on winning the Champions League with the Ligue 1 side.

Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar - Hottest front three in football right now?

#Neymar Deadliest Front 3 in world of Football right now pic.twitter.com/Xl9SmbJXNP — YOUNGA.N.K🌴 (@NdingaYanga) December 12, 2019

