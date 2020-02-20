I Would Love For Neymar To Return: Lionel Messi Has Reiterated His Admiration For Star

Lionel Messi's Barcelona trail Real Madrid by one point in the current LaLiga standings. The race for the domestic title will likely go on till the last match of the season. Barcelona looked like firm favourites to win the title midway through the season. However, they have faltered in the last few months. Internal power struggles, the departure of Ernesto Valverde and injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez have led to troubled times for Barcelona. In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Blaugrana legend Lionel Messi opened up on various issues concerning Barcelona. He also spoke on the return of Neymar and his love for fellow Argentinian Lautaro Martinez.

Lionel Messi wants Neymar and Lautaro Martinez at Barcelona!

🗣 Messi: “I wish they [Neymar, Lautaro, etc] could all come and fight it all, and the UCL. Lautaro has much resemblance to Luis, the two manage very well with the body, hold the ball, at the time of loading, at the time of the goal, they have similar things.” @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/cXx7x6mv2m — Hagrid ⇵ (@hagridfcb) February 20, 2020

Lionel Messi declares his desire to play with Neymar and Lautaro Martinez

Messi:"Ney is really looking forward to coming back,he always seemed sorry.He did a lot to return last summer and that would be the first step to try to come back."



Messi: "Lautaro and Suarez share the same qualities,i wish he could come,like Neymar,to fight for all trophies" 😍 pic.twitter.com/VgQd9k8Run — Huncho Jack(fan) (@SxmbaFIair) February 20, 2020

With respect to Neymar, Lionel Messi was quoted as saying, "I say it many times, at the sports level, Ney is one of the best in the world and I would love for him to return. He is really looking forward to coming back, he always seemed sorry [after leaving]. He did a lot to return and that would be the first step to try to arrive."

Neymar scored in PSG's 2-1 loss to Dortmund on Tuesday. While talking about Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi had only positive words to say. Messi compared the youngster to Barcelona talisman - Luis Suarez. "He is spectacular, he has impressive conditions. He was seen to be a great player, now he exploded and is showing it. He is very strong. He has a very good one against one, he has a lot of goals, in the area he fights with anyone. Lautaro has a lot of quality. He is very complete," he said.

Lautaro Martinez is said to have a €111 million release clause and has been linked with Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid along with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi reveals his son Thiago's favourite footballers

Messi: "Thiago talks a lot about Luis (Suárez), about Griezmann, about Arturo Vidal because of his hairstyle. But also about other players like Mbappé, Cristiano, Neymar. Yes, Thiago knows everything." [md] pic.twitter.com/o6FGEbRLTV — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) February 20, 2020

