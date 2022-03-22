Neymar, Messi, Mbappe's Combined Whopping Salaries At PSG Revealed: 'Rs 71.9 Cr Per Month'

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made it clear that they were going to make a dream team in football history as they left no stone unturned to sign some of the best players in the world over the last few transfers windows.

After signing the world's most expensive player Neymar for a staggering €222 million deal in August 2017, they also signed 2018 World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe for a whopping €180 million in 2018 before capitalising on Barcelona's financial woes at the beginning of this season to sign seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi on a free transfer.

With PSG having got one of the deadliest front three in football history, here is a look at the extraordinary salaries each receives at the club.

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Mbappe's contract details revealed

According to a report issued by L'Equipe, Lionel Messi's contract at PSG is worth nearly €25 million net a year (Rs 209 crore per year). His deal also includes a €15 million loyalty bonus. The report adds that the Argentine earns about €1 million of his salary in PSG fan tokens, which is the club's cryptocurrency.

On the other hand, Neymar is believed to earn a staggering €30 million salary on a yearly basis (Rs 251 crore per year). As for Kylian Mbappe, according to his biography, he is believed to earn €20.7 million per year (Rs 173 crore per year) at PSG. With such exorbitant salaries, the Ligue 1 giants are undoubtedly a club that has one of the highest earners across Europe.

Meanwhile, the L'Equipe report also adds that Messi's estimated monthly gross salary of €3.375 million (Rs 28.3 crore per month) places him second on the PSG earner's list, only behind Neymar, who earns a whopping €4 million gross monthly salary (Rs 33.53 crore per month). However, the Argentine's salary places him above Kylian Mbappe, who earns €2.2 million per month (Rs 18.44 crore per month). Meanwhile, club captain Marquinhos and Marco Verratti are joint fourth in the earner's list with monthly gross salaries of €1.2 million each (Rs 10.06 crore per month).