'Neymar Plays Very Well, But He's Annoying': Benfica Player Delivers Verdict On PSG Star

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a 1-1 draw against Benfica for the second time in a week on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match. While Lionel Messi converted an assist by Neymar Jr. to score PSG’s goal in the October 6 game, Kylian Mbappe scored the goal for the reigning Ligue 1 champions in Tuesday night’s match. After the match, a Benfica midfielder shed his feelings about the Brazilian player, who failed to score against them over the two legs.

Benfica star Joao Mario spoke about Neymar’s personality as both teams shared points after Tuesday’s game at the Parc des Princes. As reported by Goal, speaking after the 1-1 draw, Mario said, “Neymar plays very well, but he's annoying as hell on the pitch. One of the best players in the world, very talented, I think he has the need to bicker with players on the pitch, absolutely normal. It's a pleasure for us to play against him."

PSG and Benfica are leveled on points in the UCL 2022-23 Group H points table

PSG and Benfica currently find themselves at the top of the UEFA Champions League Group H standings with equal points. Both teams have won two and drawn two games after matchday 4 and have eight points each to their credit. Juventus and Maccabi Haifa accompany PSG and Benfica in Group H. While Juventus are five points behind the table toppers, Maccabi earned their first points after defeating Juventus on matchday 4.

Neymar Jr.’s impressive run for PSG this season

It is pertinent to mention that Neymar has contributed heavily to PSG’s campaign in the 2022-23 season so far. He has registered one goal and two assists for PSG in four UCL games, while scoring goals on eight occasions in the Ligue 1. He also scored a brace for the Paris-based club in the Trophee des Champions.

It should also be noted that earlier this season, Neymar was linked with reports claiming a rift between him and Mbappe regarding who will take penalties for PSG. However, during the PSG vs Benfica match on Tuesday, Mbappe was seen encouraging Mbappe before the Frenchman scored the penalty goal.