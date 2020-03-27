The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Neymar Posts Pictures With Friends Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Receives Flak From Fans

Football News

Neymar ignores social distancing warning, posts pictures of sunbathing along with friends in Brazil. Netizens lash out at the PSG star's ignorance.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neymar

With European football suspended until further notice, PSG star Neymar departed for Brazil as soon as he could to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The former Barcelona player posted videos of training indoors as the COVID-19 cases in Brazil continue to rise day-after-day. However, Neymar was seen flouting social distancing guidelines when he posted pictures of him and his friends sunbathing back in Brazil during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | PSG's Ander Herrera felt worse than Kylian Mbappe on being tested for COVID-19: Report

Neymar's highlight reel since signing for PSG

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Radja Nainggolan fears he could infect sick wife with COVID-19

Neymar posts pictures with friends amid coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | Man City defender Benjamin Mendy trolls Pep Guardiola amid coronavirus lockdown

Neymar faces flak from Netizens for flouting social distancing guidelines

Neymar was seen working out and hanging out with friends in the series of pictures that were uploaded on his social media handle. Netizens were not pleased with Neymar's actions as they condemned his behaviour at such a crucial time. The coronavirus pandemic is running rampant in Brazil, which remains the worst-affected South American country at present. The death toll in Brazil rose from 46 to 57 on Thursday, while confirmed cases rose to 2,433 from 2,201 the day before as the virus continues to spread. 

Also Read | Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are all fans of Mr Bling's £150,000 crystal portraits

Rivaldo wants to see Neymar back at Barcelona this summer

Also Read | Atalanta vs Valencia UCL tie termed "biological bomb" that infected Italy with coronavirus pandemic

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI ON BORIS JOHNSON
Kerala
KERALA REPORTS HIGHEST CASES
Virat
KOHLI'S COVID-19 MESSAGE
COVID-19
HEALTH MINISTRY ON COVID-19
NDRF
NDRF KEPT ON STANDBY
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS