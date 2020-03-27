Neymar Posts Pictures With Friends Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Receives Flak From Fans

With European football suspended until further notice, PSG star Neymar departed for Brazil as soon as he could to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The former Barcelona player posted videos of training indoors as the COVID-19 cases in Brazil continue to rise day-after-day. However, Neymar was seen flouting social distancing guidelines when he posted pictures of him and his friends sunbathing back in Brazil during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | PSG's Ander Herrera felt worse than Kylian Mbappe on being tested for COVID-19: Report

Neymar's highlight reel since signing for PSG

2 minutes of Neymar humiliating defenders pic.twitter.com/hdS3rSsLkn — Reagan Tinka 🔴 (@EasyMoneySnipa6) March 26, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Radja Nainggolan fears he could infect sick wife with COVID-19

Neymar posts pictures with friends amid coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus Brazil: Neymar flouts social distancing guidelines as he sunbathes with five friends https://t.co/GF4LDg5TUC pic.twitter.com/NqCrxV7qlL — Distinct Athlete (@DistinctAthlete) March 27, 2020

Also Read | Man City defender Benjamin Mendy trolls Pep Guardiola amid coronavirus lockdown

Neymar faces flak from Netizens for flouting social distancing guidelines

Neymar was seen working out and hanging out with friends in the series of pictures that were uploaded on his social media handle. Netizens were not pleased with Neymar's actions as they condemned his behaviour at such a crucial time. The coronavirus pandemic is running rampant in Brazil, which remains the worst-affected South American country at present. The death toll in Brazil rose from 46 to 57 on Thursday, while confirmed cases rose to 2,433 from 2,201 the day before as the virus continues to spread.

Also Read | Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are all fans of Mr Bling's £150,000 crystal portraits

Rivaldo wants to see Neymar back at Barcelona this summer

💬 Rivaldo: "Perhaps leaving Barça was a mistake for Neymar but, if there's any chance of getting him back for less than the 222M Barça paid for him, the club should seize the opportunity. He would be a great signing for Barça as they would be getting someone who knows the club." pic.twitter.com/92ZSXu7S25 — FC Barcelona Fl 🏡 (@FCBarcelonaFl) March 26, 2020

Also Read | Atalanta vs Valencia UCL tie termed "biological bomb" that infected Italy with coronavirus pandemic