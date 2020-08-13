Neymar Trolled After Embarassing 1v1 Misses Against Atalanta In The Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) dream run in the Champions League continues with their injury-time win in the quarter-final against Atalanta. Despite netting twice in a span of two minutes, PSG fans could not come to terms with the performance of the club ace Neymar, who had a mixed performance, missing one on one opportunities on at least two occasions.

Fans criticise the performance of Neymar vs Atalanta

Within a couple of minutes of the kick-off, Neymar received a sublime pass in the midfield and then raced on towards the goal with the Atalanta defence caught off-guard. The Brazil international was in the best of situations to open the score for PSG but went on to miss the target in an attempt to chip it past the goal line.

NEYMAR MISSED A 1 vs 1 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/DIzjSOKYDP — Dilax (@LeoPeak10) August 12, 2020

Neymar's miss proved costly when Atalanta fired home the opener in the 26th minute, with Mari Pasalic curving the ball past Keylor Navas. Neymar came close to scoring again in the 40th minute, moving past the Atalanta defence, but again missed to find the back of the net much to the agony of the Parisians.

Fans react to the performance of Neymar vs Atalanta

Bought him to win UCL btw — Ariel Villanueva (@ArielV1llanu3va) August 12, 2020

LOL which kain finishing be this — I'm a bu$in£ss, man! 🐐 🦍 (@chiefdahunsi) August 12, 2020

dembele esque miss — Nik (@Messitizer) August 12, 2020

Top 3 in the world apparently ☠️ @stewieg88202271 — Johnny Fernandes (@JohnnyKF17) August 12, 2020

Wow, I'm surprised tbh, he's usually deadly on those situations, or used to be i guess — This_Dan_ (@ThisDan1) August 13, 2020

PSG turn the tie in the final two minutes

With the clock ticking at the 88th minute, Atalanta appeared to have sealed a spot in the final four of the Champions League. However, just then, Marquinhos tapped the ball in after a great cross from Neymar to equalise for the Parce des Princes-based outfit. There was no stopping for PSG now, with Kylian Mbappe providing a sublime cross to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who netted it past the net to win the tie.

Neymar vs Atalanta: Brazilian registers most dribbles

Despite Neymar's two brilliant opportunities and the flak that he received in a game as important as the Champions League quarterfinals, his role in the two goals was crucial. The former Barcelona man also completed 16 dribbles successfully, the most in a Champions League game this season. Previously, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne registered the joint-most dribble (11) in the competition this season.

The Champions League quarterfinals saw some positives for PSG. Thomas Tuchel will be relieved with the fitness issues of Kylian Mbappe. The 2018 World Cup winner, who sustained an ankle injury on July 24, returned to the field in the second half of the game. It was previously believed that he might miss out on the Atalanta vs PSG clash.

Image courtesy: AP