Neymar Vs Messi: A Look At Stats Of Both Players Ahead Of The Copa America Final 2021

Two of the best footballers in the world i.e Lionel Messi and Neymar are set to square off against each other in the Copa America final 2021 which will be played at iconic Maracana stadium on Sunday, July 11. While Brazil edged out Peru 1-0 in regulation time, Argentina on the other hand had to rely on Emiliano Martinez in the penalty shootout against Colombia to make their way to the final. The Neymar vs Messi match promises to be a mouthwatering prospect with both the players eyeing for glory with their respective national teams.

Copa America final 2021: Neymar vs Messi battle for glory

Both Neymar and Messi have played together at Barcelona and have enjoyed many successes, however at the international stage same cannot be said for both of them. While Neymar has had some success with Brazil, Messi is yet to taste glory with Argentina. Both players may be good friends off the field, but during this year's finals, the atmosphere will be completely different as they look to bring out their absolute best with a shot at glory. Following the match against Peru, Neymar admitted that he would like to play Argentina in the final. As the Selecao striker will look to help Brazil retain the crown on their home ground, Messi on the other hand will want to be third time lucky after missing out on two Copa America finals.

Neymar vs Messi stats: How have both players fared so far in Copa America 2021

Ahead of mouthwatering Argentina vs Brazil final clash, let's take a look at Neymar vs Messi stats in the tournament so far. Coming at Neymar stats, the PSG star is the player with the second most dribbles at the Copa América 2021 with 21 in 4 matches. He has registered two goals and two assists in competition so far and will look to add more to his tally in the final. On the other hand, Messi tops the chart of most dribbles with 22 in 4 matches. The Barcelona ace has four goals and four assists in five matches so far with two of them coming from freekicks.

Argentina vs Brazil: How the rivalry has panned so far

While Neymar and Messi hold the key to success for their respective teams , the history between both the teams seems to be in favour of the Selecao. According to FIFA, the Argentina vs Brazil match has been played 105 times in which Argentina has won 38 matches, while Brazil has 41 victories. Both the teams have 26 draws between them. Coming ot the goals scored Argentina has 160 goals to their name, while Brazil has 163.

Credit: Lionel Messi/ Neymar/ Facebook