Neymar's Father Arrested Over The Charges Of Carrying Out Banned Construction Work

The problem appears to started from an artificial lake he has allegedly built which reportedly "promotes deforestation, rock breaking and diversion of a river." It is alleged that the building of the lake constituted a number of environmental infractions, including the "diversion of watercourse, abstraction of river water without authorisation, abstraction of water for artificial lake, earthworks, excavation and movement of stones and rocks without authorisation".

3 Things you need to know:

Neymar Jr's father was arrested on Thursday after carrying out banned construction on his son's Rio de Janeiro mansion, according to reports.

The arrest was part of an operation carried out by the local Mangaratiba Municipal Environment Department, alongside the Environmental Military Police, and the agents of the municipality's Environmental Protection Group.

Earlier today, construction on a mansion belonging to Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr was halted on Thursday due to environmental violations, officials said on Thursday, adding that the high-profile athlete could face a fine of at least $1 million.

The residence is located in the coastal town of Mangaratiba on the south coast of Rio de Janeiro State.

The luxury project violated rules regarding the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock and sand, the local government said in a statement.

If the violations are proved, Neymar Jr could be forced to pay at least 5 million reals ($1.05 million) in fines, according to the statement.

Officials said that during their visit to the property to stop construction, the athlete's father, Neymar da Silva Santos, insulted them. He was subsequently threatened with arrest but was ultimately not detained.

A Neymar family spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Neymar's father released from arrest

After Neymar da Silva Santos' arrest, the authorities released him. However, he had to pay a hefty fine of five million Brazilian reals, which is equal to £822,000 or $1.05 million. Moreover, as per reports, the authorities also claimed that the ones who performed the work which was considered an environmental crime need to have 'more education.'

