Neymar's Telling Reaction During Brazil's Announcement Of World Cup Team Goes Viral: Watch

Brazilian football manager Tite announced the 26-man squad for Brazil that will travel to Qatar for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, which begins on November 20. While several Brazilian players shared the video of their reactions to receiving World Cup call-ups on social media, Neymar Jr.'s reaction to the team announcement is currently going viral on social media. Reacting to the video, football fans and the media have claimed that Neymar looked 'shocked' upon listening to the name of a 21-year-old Brazilian.

While Neymar waited patiently for his name to appear, he reacted by listening to the names of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli. While the Brazilian soccer superstar smiled upon listening to Gabriel Jesus’ name, he was seemingly surprised to hear Martinelli’s name. It is pertinent to mention that prior to the squad announcement by Tite, Martinelli was linked to reports claiming he will not make it to the squad.

Watch: Neymar Jr. shares footage of his reaction to squad announcement

‘Even Neymar Jr. was surprised’

“Neymar had a slight shock hearing Gabriel Martinelli was called up to the Brazil national team ahead of the World Cup,” a fan wrote on Twitter. At the same time, another fan mentioned that Neymar must be fond of the Arsenal superstar Gabriel Jesus. There were several other tweets about the same on Twitter.

Neymar had a slight shock hearing Gabriel Martinelli was called up to the Brazil national team ahead of the World Cup 😅#JoySports pic.twitter.com/xT3xIyD2W9 — ⬅️ #JoySportsZone ⏳️ (@JoySportsGH) November 7, 2022

Neymar was happy when Gabriel Jesus was called and pleasantly surprised for Martinelli 😅 https://t.co/Y4Q6Qh5fGs — Rusty (@real_rusty) November 7, 2022

Even Neymar was surprised Gabriel Martinelli was selected🤣 https://t.co/fQAiV2b7MU — Valdir Da Cruz (@PANDABOY3D) November 8, 2022

Brazil’s full squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (no club), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Eder Militão (Real Madrid), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo).

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham), Raphinha (Barcelona), Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Pedro (Flamengo), Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

Meanwhile, Brazil will kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar eyeing their first title in over two decades. Brazil will face Serbia in their campaign opener on November 25, before facing Switzerland on November 28. They will play their next group match against Cameroon on December 3, before the Round of 16 begins.