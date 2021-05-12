NGY Vs ANL Dream11: Nagoya Grampus Vs Kashima Antlers Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks

Nagoya Grampus and Kashima Antlers are set to lock horns in their upcoming J1 League clash on Wednesday, May 12. The Japanese domestic league fixture will be played at the Toyota Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at the NGY vs ANL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this match.

NGY vs ANL Match Preview

Nagoya Grampus will start the match brimming with confidence having managed to shrug off their twin losses against Kawasaki Frontale and recording a narrow 1-0 win over Cerezo Osaka in their last outing. Currently slotted second on the league table, the hosts have recorded 10 wins while playing out two draws and suffering from three losses this season. With 32 points from 15 games, Nagoya Grampus hold a massive five-point lead over third-placed Yokohama F. Marinos while trailing league leaders Kawasaki Frontale by nine points.

Kashima Antlers, on the other hand, will head into the game as the ninth-ranked team on the Japanese League table having registered 5 wins from 12 games while playing out three draws and suffering from four losses so far. The visitors have been unbeaten for over a month with their last defeat coming against Urawa Reds Diamonds in the first week of April. Kashima Antlers will head into the match with the aim of continuing on their unbeaten run and look to pocketing three points against Nagoya Grampus in their upcoming J1 League match.

NGY vs ANL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - S. Doi or S. Ingaki

Vice-Captain - M. Dos-Santos or J. Alano

NGY vs ANL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – M. Langerak

Defenders – S. Naruse, T. Inukal, Y. Maruyama

Midfielders –K. Mlsao, Y. Soma, R. Izuml, S. Ingaki, J. Alano

Strikers – S. Doi, M. Dos-Santos

NGY vs ANL Dream11 Prediction

We predict Nagoya Grampus and Kashima Antlers to play out a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out during the course of this match.

Prediction- Nagoya Grampus 1-1 Kashima Antlers

Note: The above NGY vs ANL Dream11 prediction, NGY vs ANL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NGY vs ANL Dream11 Team and NGY vs ANL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result