NGY Vs HIR Dream11:  Nagoya Grampus Vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction And Team News

Nagoya Grampus and Sanfrecce Hiroshima are set to take on each other in their upcoming J1 League clash on Wednesday. The Japanese domestic league match is set to be played at the Toyota Stadium on April 14 with the kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at NGY vs HIR Dream11 team, top picks and other details of this encounter.

Nagoya Grampus: Eight consecutive clean sheets.



Can @MitchLangerak25 and his team make it 9ï¸âƒ£ against @sanfrecce_SFC?



ðŸ”´ðŸŸ ðŸ†šðŸŸ£ðŸŸ£



© J.LEAGUE - All Rights Reserved #JLEAGUE pic.twitter.com/BuvgHCIPWz — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) April 12, 2021

NGY vs HIR Match Preview

Nagoya Grampus have been one of the best performing teams in the ongoing Japanese League so far this season as the hosts are yet to suffer from a loss in the ongoing campaign. They have managed to pocket seven wins from nine games while playing out two draws and will head into this game after registering a comprehensive 0-3 win over Oita Trinita in their last outing. Currently slotted second on the league table, the host's trail league leaders Kawasaki Frontale by five points while having a game in hand and will look at this match as an opportunity to narrow bridge down the gap by collecting three points on Wednesday.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima, on the other hand, have not done too bad either as they find themselves slotted sixth on the J1 League table with 16 points to their name. They have registered four wins, and the same number of draws and so far and be will head into the match after suffering their first loss of the season against Shonan Belimare in their previous outing. The visitors will be aiming to shrug off their loss and aim to get back on the winning ways but face a tough challenge in Nagoya Grampus and will have to play their best football if they want to get their fifth league win against Nagoya Grampus.

NGY vs HIR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- J. Santos or Y. Soma

Vice-Captain- M. Dos-Santos or D. Velira

NGY vs HIR Playing 11

Goalkeeper – M Langerak

Defenders –H. Araki, S. Nakatani, S. Sasaki, S. Naruse

Midfielders –Y. Soma, T. Aoyama, S. Inagaki

Strikers –D. Velira, M. Dos-Santos, J. Santos

NGY vs HIR Dream11 Prediction

Nagoya Grampus have conceded only one goal in the ongoing season and start the match as favourites. The hosts are expected to register a comfortable win and walk away with three points against Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Wednesday.

Prediction- Nagoya Grampus 2-0 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Note: The above NGY vs HIR Dream11 prediction, NGY vs HIR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NGY vs HIR Dream11 Team and NGY vs HIR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.