NGY Vs KAW Dream11: Nagoya Grampus Vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
Nagoya Grampus (NGY) will take on the Kawaski Frontale (KAW) in what promises to be a blockbuster clash in the Matchday 22 of the J1 League on Thursday. The game will be played at the Toyota Stadium and will begin at 11:30 AM IST on April 29. Here's a look at the NGY vs KAW Dream11 team, prediction, and our match preview for the same.
The Japanese League has got off to a fiery start and the early table-toppers Kawaski Frontale will take on their nearest contenders, Nagoya Grampus. Frontale are atop the J-League standings with a staggering 32 points in just 12 games, dropping a mere 12 points all season. Kawaski are yet to taste defeat in the competition and come into the game after settling for a 1-1 draw against Sanfrecce Hiroshima.
Frontale will hope to return to winning ways, but Grampus will provide to be a stern test. Nagoya are only three points off J League, with the defeat against Sanagn Tosu being the only blemish in their record. They bounced from that loss with a 2-0 win over Gamba Osaka and will look to draw inspiration and hope to cut the gap to Frontale when the two teams clash at the Toyota Stadium.
#ï¸âƒ£2ï¸âƒ£ ðŸ†š #ï¸âƒ£1ï¸âƒ£— J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) April 29, 2021
Top Defense ðŸ†š Top Attack
ðŸ”´ðŸŸ @nge_official ðŸ†š @frontale_staff ðŸ¬ðŸ”µ
It's matchday. Let's do this.
© J.LEAGUE - All Rights Reserved #JLEAGUE pic.twitter.com/WIMjzt8gl0
There are currently no injuries or suspensions to report for either team ahead of their upcoming clash.
Nagoya have been formidable defensively in the J League and we expect them to eke out a 2-1 win against Kawasaki Frontale on Thursday.