NGY Vs KAW Dream11: Nagoya Grampus Vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Nagoya Grampus (NGY) will take on the Kawaski Frontale (KAW) in what promises to be a blockbuster clash in the Matchday 22 of the J1 League on Thursday. The game will be played at the Toyota Stadium and will begin at 11:30 AM IST on April 29. Here's a look at the NGY vs KAW Dream11 team, prediction, and our match preview for the same.

NGY vs KAW Dream11 prediction and preview

The Japanese League has got off to a fiery start and the early table-toppers Kawaski Frontale will take on their nearest contenders, Nagoya Grampus. Frontale are atop the J-League standings with a staggering 32 points in just 12 games, dropping a mere 12 points all season. Kawaski are yet to taste defeat in the competition and come into the game after settling for a 1-1 draw against Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Frontale will hope to return to winning ways, but Grampus will provide to be a stern test. Nagoya are only three points off J League, with the defeat against Sanagn Tosu being the only blemish in their record. They bounced from that loss with a 2-0 win over Gamba Osaka and will look to draw inspiration and hope to cut the gap to Frontale when the two teams clash at the Toyota Stadium.

NGY vs KAW injured and availability news

There are currently no injuries or suspensions to report for either team ahead of their upcoming clash.

NGY vs KAW Predicted playing XIs

Nagoya Grampus: M. Langerak, S. Inagaki, Mateus dos Santos, R. Yamasaki, Y. Soma, Y. Maruyama, Kakitani, N. Maeda, Y. Yoshida, S. Nakatani, Yonemoto

Kawasaki Frontale: Jung Sung-Ryong, Leandro Damião, A. Ienaga, K. Mitoma, Y. Kobayashi, D. Tono, R. Hatate, M. Yamane, Y. Wakizaka, A. Tanaka, Jesiel.

NGY vs KAW Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Langerak

Defenders: Yamane, Maruyama, Yoshida

Midfielders: Ienaga, Soma, Tanaka, Yonemoto

Forwards: Yamasaki (C), Mateus dos Santos (VC), Darmiao

NGY vs KAW Dream11 team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

Kawasaki Frontale: Ienaga, Tanaka, Darmiao

Nagoya Grampus: Dos Santos, Yamasaki, Soma

NGY vs KAW Dream11 prediction

Nagoya have been formidable defensively in the J League and we expect them to eke out a 2-1 win against Kawasaki Frontale on Thursday.

Note: The above NGY vs KAW Dream11 prediction, NGY vs KAW match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NGY vs KAW Dream11 team and NGY vs KAW Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

