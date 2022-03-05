Nice Vs PSG Live Stream: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

Nice is all set to host Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their next league game at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday (March 5) night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on March 6.

As things stand in the table, PSG has a comfortable lead at the top as they have 62 points after 26 games, 15 clear of second-placed Marseille. On the other hand, Nice are currently third in the standings with 46 points, just three points clear of the top four.

Ahead of what promises to be another entertaining clash in France's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Nice vs PSG live stream details.

Nice vs PSG live stream details in India

Indian fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the Viacom 18 network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Nantes vs PSG live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app and Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams in contention.

How to watch Ligue 1 live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. As for the Nice vs PSG live stream, fans can tune in to the BT Sports app. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM BST on Saturday, March 5.

Nice vs PSG live stream details in the US

US fans can watch Ligue 1 matches by tuning in to beIN Sports USA. As for the Nice vs PSG live stream, fans can watch it on Fubo TV. The match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5.

Nice vs PSG team news

Nice predicted starting line-up: Walter Benitez; Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard; Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Justin Kluivert, Hichem Boudaoui; Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg

Players injured: Robson Bambu, Jordan Amavi

PSG predicted starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Juan Bernat; Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum, Eric Ebimbe; Neymar, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria

Players injured: Sergio Ramos