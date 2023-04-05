'No Chance, Robert': Lewandowski Reveals How Jurgen Klopp Denied Manchester United Move

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most lethal strikers the world has ever seen. The former Bayern Munich striker joined FC Barcelona last summer and has maintained his stellar scoring record. But the player could have had a completely different career as he recently revealed.

The lanky Polish forward had spent most of his career in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund and Munich, and several clubs came calling for him at that time. Lewandowski's first big move came when he joined Dortmund from Lech Poznan in 2010 and since then, he hasn't looked back.

Lewandowski reveals how Klopp denied him a move to Manchester United

But the player revealed he could have played for Manchester United, as Sir Alex Ferguson himself rang up to offer himself a transfer to the Premier League giants in 2011. But Jurgen Klopp, the Dortmund manager at the time, denied the opportunity straight away as he went on stay in Germany.

United roped in former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie and the Dutch star fired the Red Devils to the Premier League in 2013, which is incidentally their last top flight title to date.

Lewandowski opened up and said, “I remember the moment exactly. We had a friendly with Dortmund in preparation, I think against Bochum. I was subbed at half-time. I looked at my mobile phone in the dressing room. There was a text message with the sender +44. Ferguson had tried to call me and then sent me a message. He wanted to talk to me."

“I was still in the dressing room, I took a shower and called him back, in a quiet corner. My English wasn’t as good as it is today. He has a strong Scottish accent. I was so focused on understanding what he meant! Alex Ferguson tried to be considerate, spoke slowly."

He further added, “I was 22-years-old, it was a special moment. I spoke to Aki Watzke and Jurgen Klopp in the camp. I wanted to go to Man United! But they said: ‘No chance, Robert. We need you. You have to stay’," he signed off.

Lewandowski's Barcelona will take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal.