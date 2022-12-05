'No Threat Of Violence': Surrey Police On Armed Robbery At Raheem Sterling's Home

The Surrey Police have released a statement regarding the armed robbery that took place at Raheem Sterling's home a few hours after the 27-year-old left the England national side to return home. The England national team had confirmed via their social media handle earlier in the day that the 27-year-old had left the squad due to a family matter.

'No threat of violence': Surrey Police on robbery at Sterling's home

After the shocking news of an armed robbery emerged at Raheem Sterling's home, Surrey Police have now released a statement on the matter. Their statement reads,

"We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshot, Leatherhead. Police were contacted just before 9pm on Saturday 3rd December after the occupants of the property came home and discovered a number of items including jewellery and watches had been stolen. Enquiries to establish the circumstances are underway and the investigation is ongoing."

"No threat of violence was involved as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively. Inquiries into the circumstance are ongoing," added the statement from Surrey Police. It now remains to be seen if Sterling would stay back in England or return to the national side that has now reached the quarter-finals stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Surrey Police have released the following statement with regards to the break in at Raheem Sterling’s home. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PdeKOKVep0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 5, 2022

After the news of the armed robbery at Sterling's home was made public, England manager Gareth Southgate gave his reaction to the situation, stating that the 27-year-old would receive as much time as he needs to stay at home as family comes first.

"I really don’t know because at the moment it’s a situation that he needs to be with his family to deal with. I don’t want to put him under any pressure with this. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family has to come first," said Southgate in an interview with ITV.

Meanwhile, England captain Harry Kane added, "It’s a private matter but it’s never easy to see one of your teammates and friends deal with something like that. We’ll have to take it day by day. I’m sure Raheem will speak to the manager and take the best decision for him and his family. That’s the most important thing. We send him our best wishes and hope to see him as soon as possible."