NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City FC Player Ratings From A Thrilling 2-2 Draw In Guwahati

Mumbai City FC had to settle for a 2-2 away draw against a strong NorthEast United FC team at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday night. The Highlanders went ahead as midfielder Panagiotis Triadis put his side ahead in the ninth minute after capitalising on a Sauvik Chakrabarti error. But Mumbai City FC kept pushing and found an equaliser, courtesy of an Amine Chermiti goal assisted by Mohammed Larbi.

The Islanders followed that up with another goal which was scored by Chermiti again. The Tunisian striker scored a sublime bicycle kick to hand Mumbai City FC the lead in the 32nd minute with a Paulo Machado assist. However, NEUFC did not give up and found the back of the net in the 42nd minute. It was former Sunderland striker - Asamoah Gyan - who gave his side the crucial goal and maintained NorthEast United FC’s unbeaten run in ISL 2019-20. Both teams played it safe in the second half as Mumbai saw a controversial penalty call denied as well. In the end, the scoreboard read 2-2 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Here are the player ratings from the NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League (ISL) game.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC: Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan gets in on the action once more

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC player ratings

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers

Subhasish Roy - 5/10

Defenders

Mislav Komorski - 7/10

Rakesh Pradhan - 6/10

Reagan Singh - 6/10

Nim Dorjee - 5/10

Midfielders

Panagiotis Triadis - 8/10

Redeem Tlang - 7/10

Jose Leudo - 6/10

Milan Singh - 5/10

Forwards

Asamoah Gyan - 8/10

Martin Chaves - 7/10

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers

Amrinder Singh - 6/10

Defenders

Subhasish Bose - 6/10

Sarthak Golui - 6/10

Pratik Chaudhari - 6/10

Sauvik Chakrabarti - 5/10

Midfielders

Paulo Machado - 7/10

Rowllin Borges - 7/10

Mohamed Larbi - 7/10

Diego Carlos - 6/10

Forwards

Amine Chermiti - 8/10

Modou Sougou - 6/10

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC: Controversial penalty decision goes against Mumbai City FC in Guwahati

