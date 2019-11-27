NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City FC Player Ratings From A Thrilling 2-2 Draw In Guwahati

Mumbai City FC had to settle for a 2-2 away draw against a strong NorthEast United FC team at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday night. The Highlanders went ahead as midfielder Panagiotis Triadis put his side ahead in the ninth minute after capitalising on a Sauvik Chakrabarti error. But Mumbai City FC kept pushing and found an equaliser, courtesy of an Amine Chermiti goal assisted by Mohammed Larbi.
The Islanders followed that up with another goal which was scored by Chermiti again. The Tunisian striker scored a sublime bicycle kick to hand Mumbai City FC the lead in the 32nd minute with a Paulo Machado assist. However, NEUFC did not give up and found the back of the net in the 42nd minute. It was former Sunderland striker - Asamoah Gyan - who gave his side the crucial goal and maintained NorthEast United FC’s unbeaten run in ISL 2019-20. Both teams played it safe in the second half as Mumbai saw a controversial penalty call denied as well. In the end, the scoreboard read 2-2 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Here are the player ratings from the NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League (ISL) game.
...AND STICKS THE LANDING!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 27, 2019
Watch #NEUMCFC LIVE on @hotstartweets - https://t.co/GAyLUNlLDG and JioTV. #ISLMoments #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/zlAuZZxn7s
Goalkeepers
Subhasish Roy - 5/10
Defenders
Mislav Komorski - 7/10
Rakesh Pradhan - 6/10
Reagan Singh - 6/10
Nim Dorjee - 5/10
Midfielders
Panagiotis Triadis - 8/10
Redeem Tlang - 7/10
Jose Leudo - 6/10
Milan Singh - 5/10
Forwards
Asamoah Gyan - 8/10
Martin Chaves - 7/10
Goalkeepers
Amrinder Singh - 6/10
Defenders
Subhasish Bose - 6/10
Sarthak Golui - 6/10
Pratik Chaudhari - 6/10
Sauvik Chakrabarti - 5/10
Midfielders
Paulo Machado - 7/10
Rowllin Borges - 7/10
Mohamed Larbi - 7/10
Diego Carlos - 6/10
Forwards
Amine Chermiti - 8/10
Modou Sougou - 6/10
Correct decision? 🤔— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 27, 2019
Watch #NEUMCFC LIVE on @hotstartweets - https://t.co/GAyLUNlLDG and JioTV. #ISLMoments #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/WZibLXwk8T
