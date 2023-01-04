'Not End Of Career To Come To South Africa': Ronaldo's Embarrassing Gaffe Goes Viral

Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr last week and surprised the entire footballing world. While this meant Ronaldo won’t be seen playing European football, it comes as a new era in the 37-year-old’s career. Al-Nassr unveiled Ronaldo at the club's home ground in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a video from the press conference during Ronaldo’s unveiling ceremony is currently going viral on social media. In the viral video, the star footballer can be seen mistakenly calling Saudi Arabia as ‘South Africa’ while speaking to the reporters. As seen in the viral clip, Ronaldo said, “for me it’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa”. Here’s a look at the viral video clip featuring Ronaldo.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly calls Saudi Arabia, 'South Africa'

Ronaldo just South Africa instead of South Arabia 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZmWSCMdnf7 — Azania (@azania1023) January 3, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in the presser, Ronaldo correctly said Saudi Arabia, which suggests that he just made a human error by referring to the country as South Africa. The moment took place when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was answering questions from reporters about leaving European football and moving to Saudi Arabia. His decision to join a relatively unknown league following his bitter exit has been criticised by many in the football world.

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly earn $200 million/year at Al-Nassr

Football enthusiasts are unhappy with Ronaldo’s move to the club as they think it is a decision motivated solely by money. It has been heavily reported that Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr will see him earn up to $200 million a year. He will reportedly stay at the club for two and a half years.

'I give credit to this club for the opportunity to develop'

Speaking to the reporters, Ronaldo also explained how he chose to join Al-Nassr despite interest from prominent clubs in Europe and other continents. “Nobody knows but I can say now that I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, in the U.S. and even in Portugal. Many clubs tried to sign me. But I give credit to this club for the opportunity to develop not only football but this amazing country. I know what I want and of course what I don't want as well,” Ronaldo said.