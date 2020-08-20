NY Red Bulls Vs NYC FC Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, MLS Regular Season Preview

NY Red Bulls will be up against NYC FC in the upcoming clash of MLS regular season at Red Bull Arena. NY Red Bulls vs NYC FC matchup will commence on Thursday, August 20 (Friday, August 21 at 4:30 AM IST). The New York Red Bulls were eliminated from the MLS is Back tournament, so they will try to perform well in the regular season. New York City FC lost in the quarter-finals of the mini-tournament against Portland Timbers and will hope to start the regular season on a positive note.

MLS regular season live stream: NY Red Bulls vs NYC FC live stream (India)

MLS regular season: Thursday, August 20 (Friday, August 21 at 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Red Bull Arena

MLS regular season live stream: NY Red Bulls vs NYC FC live stream (USA)

NY Red Bulls vs NYC FC: Thursday, August 20, 7 PM ET

Live Telecast: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: fuboTV

MLS regular season live stream: How to watch NY Red Bulls vs NYC FC live stream in India

The NY Red Bulls vs NYC FC MLS live telecast in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still catch the NY Red Bulls vs NYC FC live stream by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch every minute of the NY Red Bulls vs NYC FC City game.

MLS regular season live India: NY Red Bulls vs NYC FC playing XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI: David Jensen; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Amro Tarek, Jason Pedant; Florian Valot, Sean Davis, Cristian Casseres, Alejandro Romero; Omir Fernandez, Daniel Royer

NYC FC Predicted XI: Sean Johnson; Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Ronald Matarrita; James Sands, Alexander Ring; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Alexandru Mitrita; Valentin Castellanos

(Image Courtesy: NYC FC/Instagram)