Odisha Vs Kerala Blasters Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

The 90th game of the Indian Super League has Odisha FC locking horns with Kerala Blasters FC in the Thursday night encounter in the ongoing ISL campaign. The match is set to be played at the Fatorda Stadium on February 11 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the Odisha vs Kerala Blasters live stream, playing 11, and other details of this fixture.

At odds with Odisha tonight ⚔️#OFCKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/9m7a5RDzWt — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 11, 2021

Odisha FC start the match as the bottom-most ranked team of the Indian Super League. Slotted 11th on the league table the hosts of this game are already knocked out of the tournament and do not stand a chance to make it to the top four this season. Gerry Peyton's men walk into the match following a poor 1-4 thrashing at the hands of second-ranked ATK Mohun Bagan and will be hoping to spoil's Kerala Balsters's plan by causing an upset and register their second win of the season.

Also Read Man City Into FA Cup Quarters With Record 15th Straight Win

Kerala Blasters walk into the match following a narrow 1-2 defeat to league leaders Mumbai City FC in their latest ISL outing. Currently slotted 10th in the ISL standings, Kibu Vicuna's men will have to win every single game as the south Indian outfit cannot drop even a single point from all their remaining matches if they wish to remain in contention for the playoffs. Kerala Blasters will have to win all of their next four matches and expect a few results to go their way if they want to feature in the play offs of the ongoing ISL 20-21 campaign.

Also Read Atalanta Beats Napoli To Reach Cup Final Against Juventus

Odisha vs Kerala Blasters team news and predicted playing 11

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Rakesh Pradhan, Mohammed Sajid Dhot, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Laishram Premjit Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio

Also Read Copa Del Rey: Sevilla Beats Barcelona In Messi's 900th Game

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Bakary Kone, Sandeep Singh, Denechandra Meetei, Costa Nhamoinesu, Juande, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez, Jordan Murray

Where to watch Odisha vs Kerala Blasters live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Odisha vs Kerala Blasters live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Also Read MLS Delays Season Opener Until April 17

Odisha vs Kerala Blasters prediction

With Odisha suffering from a rough patch of form and going through a poor inconsistent from across the course of the ISL campaign, we expect Kerala Blasters to register a comfortable victory and pocket three points at the end of the 90 minutes on Thursday.

Prediction: Odisha FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters