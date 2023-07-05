Mason Mount Leaves Chelsea To Join Manchester United On Contract Until June 2028

England international Mason Mount has made his move to Manchester United official after leaving Premier League rivals Chelsea on Wednesday. The 24-year-old talented midfielder will now ply his trade at Old Trafford after making 279 appearances for Chelsea. He scored 58 goals and had 53 assists to his name during his Chelsea career. Mount joined Chelsea as a 6-year-old and went on to win the Champions League for his boyhood club in 2021.

3 things to you need to know

Mason Mount joined United on a contract until June 2028

Mount has been associated with Chelsea since the age of 6

Mason Mount won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021

Mason Mount joins Manchester United

"The 24-year-old midfielder has made 279 club appearances, scoring 58 goals and contributing 53 assists. The Champions League winner was Chelsea’s Player of the Year for both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons. He has 36 caps for England and played a key role in his country’s run to the European Championship final in 2021," Manchester United said in a statement.

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies," Mount said after joining United

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here. I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United,” Mount continued to explain his move to Old Trafford.

Why Manchester United went for Mason Mount?

“Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad. We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford. His style of play and attributes are a perfect fit for this squad, and we all believe that he will only improve further working with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff," John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said.

“Mason himself is a world-class player but he also has the ability to improve the players around him through his game intelligence and tactical awareness. We were particularly impressed by his strong desire to join United, and his thirst for further success, as we push to drive up our performance levels next season and beyond,” Murtogh concluded.