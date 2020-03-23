Oh Na Na Na Challenge: Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek Posts Incredible Video With Sister; Watch

The COVID-19 lockdown has forced a lot of people to remain indoors within the safety of their houses in order to fight the spread of the deadly virus. The Premier League in England has been suspended till April 30 (at least) and players were forced to remain indoors and train separately. At times like this, it can be easy to get bored but a number of football players have opted to keep themselves busy by making TikTok videos. Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek recently uploaded a video of himself and his sister while performing the 'Oh Na Na Na challenge'.

Also Read | Cesc Fabregas hits back at Twitter troll over claims he patted Chelsea badge

COVID-19 lockdown

People across the globe undertake the 'Oh Na Na Na challenge'

https://t.co/B0AnrPtqRX

acá pelotudeando viendo esto toda la noche . quiero hacer esto con alguien please — IvaKheilBill (@KaHacheE) March 21, 2020

Also Read | Tottenham star Dele Alli parties for two nights in a row amid coronavirus pandemic

Oh Na Na Na Challenge: Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek posts incredible video with his sister

Also Read | Premier League’s most valuable XI revealed costing staggering £1.19 BILLION

Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek uploaded a video along with his sister while they both successfully performed the 'Oh Na Na Na challenge' with incredible ease. The Chelsea youngster only recently returned from a lengthy injury lay-off but is now training at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Fans are expecting to see Loftus-Cheek return for Chelsea if and when the coronavirus epidemic dies out in the next few months.

Also Read | Mavericks' Luka Doncic asks Netflix on Twitter about 'Lucifer' and its upcoming season

COVID-19 lockdown

What is Oh Na Na Na challenge?

The ‘Oh Na Na Na challenge’ has been a huge hit on video streaming app - TikTok. With many people being forced to self-isolate within their own households, there has been a surge in the videos being uploaded to the popular video streaming app. Along with the ‘Oh Na Na Na’ song, other popular songs on the app include "Don't Start Now," "Say So, Get Up," "The Git Up," "Spooky Scary Skeleton," "Hard Times," and "Get Busy”.

Also Read | Was Neymar in Money Heist? Which episodes does the PSG superstar feature in?