Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Critical Of Man United's 'testimonial' Display Against Watford

Football News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was highly critical of his side's complacent display after Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 0-2 away loss to Watford on Dec 22.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United were humiliated after a 0-2 loss against the bottom-ranked Watford FC on Matchday 18 of the English Premier League on Sunday, December 22. The Red Devils were behind the game after their goalkeeper David De Gea made a blunder in the 50th minute, followed by which Watford FC captain Troy Deeney made it 2-0 with a well-struck penalty. Here is what Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to say in his post-match interview.

Paul Pogba makes his much-anticipated return for Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer critical of Man United's 'Testimonial' display against Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lamented his side's poor display in their recent loss to relegation-threatened Watford FC. After wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the Premier League, United registered a draw against Everton on Matchday 17. They followed that up with a disappointing showing at Vicarage Road. In an interview with Sky Sports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added that  'We started the game slow. The first half was very, very poor from both sides and when you concede two goals like we did in quick succession with their two shots on target, we gave ourselves too much to do. We had been doing well but you have to earn every single point in this league. It was too slow, it was like a testimonial in the first half from both teams.'

David De Gea's massive blunder cost Manchester United three points

Published:
