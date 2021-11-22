Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Gets Emotional During Manchester United Farewell Message: WATCH

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given the task by the Manchester United board to turn around the fortune of the club but the Norwegian now finds himself without a job after being asked to leave the club. The decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came following Manchester United's Premier League loss to Watford at the weekend. The Manchester United vs Watford saw Watford coming out victorious by a scoreline of 4-1 with Harry Maguire receiving marching orders. Following the sack, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in an interview on the club website went through his tenure as Manchester United manager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on his time at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the interview took down the opportunity to voice his appreciation for the players, the staff, the fans, and everyone at Manchester United, for their efforts and support during his reign. He said, “You know what this club means to me and what I wanted to achieve here. For the club, for the fans, for the players, for the staff. I wanted us to take the next step to challenge for the league, to win trophies and I only think it’s right that it comes from the horse’s mouth".

He further said, "I don’t want to answer all… there’s going to be journalists asking me about interviews but no, I’m not going to do any interviews. I want to get it out there, I’m going to leave by the front door because I think everyone knows I’ve given everything for this club. This club means everything to me and together we’re a good match, but unfortunately, I couldn’t get the results we needed and it’s time for me to step aside.”

Solskjaer in his interview also talked about how honoured he was to be given a chance to coach the club, he said "I am so honoured and privileged to have been trusted to take the club forward and I really hope I leave it in a better state when I came. I made great friends, I have reconnected with some great friends and new staff coming in. The other stuff that was already here we've been good friends and we've connected".

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his plans post Manchester United tenure

When been asked about his next move following his departure from Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, "I’ll spend some time with my family. That’s been probably the most difficult part, through the pandemic, with Norway being open and here being closed, my family moved back to Norway and the young one, he loves it back there, so we’ve lived apart. So, I’ll spend some time with them".

He further added "Then, I’ll watch the team of course and hopefully, the next manager comes in and I want to support him. I want him to be successful, hopefully I’ve laid the foundations for that to happen because I know I’m good at what I’m doing. I’m one hundred per cent sure to create a football environment, that’s where I’m good at and at some point, I’ll probably be back [working in football].”