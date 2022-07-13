After a disappointing 2021/22 league campaign following the departure of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, La Liga giants Barcelona are all set to begin their pre-season ahead of the new season. The Catalan giants will take on UE Olot on Wednesday. All eyes will be on Xavi's side, who are set to welcome the return of Golden Boy 2021 winner Pedri. Other than the 19-year-old central midfielder, Barcelona are also expected to feature new signing Franck Kessie.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter featuring one of the best teams in the world, here is a look at how to watch the Olot vs Barcelona live streaming around the world.

Where is the Olot vs Barcelona pre-season friendly match being played?

The Olot vs Barcelona pre-season friendly match will be played at the Estadi Municipal in Catalonia, Spain.

When will the Olot vs Barcelona pre-season friendly match begin?

The Olot vs Barcelona pre-season friendly mat-+ch is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM local time and at 10:30 PM IST on Wednesday, July 13.

How to watch live telecast of Olot vs Barcelona match in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Olot vs Barcelona pre-season clash in India. However, fans can continue to track the live updates and scores of the match on the official social media handles of the Catalan giants.

How to watch live streaming of Olot vs Barcelona pre-season friendly match?

Fans around the world wondering how to watch the Olot vs Barcelona clash can tune in to Barça TV+, which has the official telecasting rights. The timings of the match in some of the places are mentioned below:

🖥 Our first game of the 2022-23 preseason is almost herehttps://t.co/Zp2WkEw4lO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2022

Australia: 3:00 AM AEST on Thursday, July 14

UK, France, Germany & Spain: 6.00 PM BST on Wednesday, July 13

US: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 13

Barcelona squad for Olot pre-season friendly:

Goalkeepers: Marc-André ter Stegen, Iñaki Peña

Defenders: Sergiño Dest, Mika Mármol, Chadi Riad, Alejandro Balde, Àlex Valle, Arnau Casas

Midfielders: Franck Kessie, Miralem Pjanic, Álex Collado, Pedri, Nico González, Pablo Torre, Marc Casadó, Antonio Aranda

Forwards: Ansu Fati, Ez Abde, Fabio Blanco, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ilias Akhomach