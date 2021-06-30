OSA VS POR Dream11: Cerezo Osaka Vs Port FC Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Cerezo Osaka and Port FC are set to square off in the third round of their ongoing AFC Champions League 2021 clash on Wednesday, June 30. The Group J encounter is set to be played at the Chang Arena in Buriram with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the OSA vs POR Dream11 team and top picks alongside other details of this match.

OSA VS POR Match Preview

Cerezo Osaka will be heading into the game brimming with confidence as the Japanese league outfit is yet to lose a single match in their ongoing AFC campaign. The hosts kickstarted their tournament with a massive 0-2 win over Guangzhou FC before registering a thrilling 2-1 win over Kitchee in their latest outing. Heading into the game following a four-match unbeaten run across competitions, Cerezo Osaka will be aiming to continue on their winning run and look to get the better of their opponents in the upcoming clash. However, Port FC is not a pushover team and will be a tough nut to crack for the Japanese outfit on Wednesday.

Port FC on the other hand will start the match following a string of inconsistent performances which saw them register only one win while playing out two draws and suffering from the same number of losses in the previous five outings. Heading into the game as the 3rd ranked team on the AFC Group J table, the Thai side has three points against their tally which came in their precious outing recording a 0-3 win over Guangzhou FC. The visitors will look to take advantage of playing their "away tie" on home turf with most matches scheduled in Thailand as they aim to continue on their positive momentum with a win over Cerezo Osaka.

OSA VS POR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - Y. Okubo or S. Jakkupparsat

Vice-Captain - P. Prempak or H. Klyotake

OSA VS POR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper -K. Jin-Hyeon

Defenders –P. Roller, R. Matsuda, D. Rochela, T. Pagnussat

Midfielders – S. Jakkupparsat, H. Klyotake, S. Suarez, H. Okuno

Strikers –P. Prempak, Y. Okubo

OSA VS POR Dream11 Prediction

We expect Cerezo Osaka to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points against Port FC on Wednesday.

Prediction- Cerezo Osaka 2-1 Port FC

Note: The above OSA VS POR Dream11 prediction, OSA VS POR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OSA VS POR Dream11 Team and OSA VS POR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

