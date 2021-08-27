Paul Pogba Aims Playmaker Award For Premier League 2021-22; 'focused On Giving My Best'

Paul Pogba has had a bright start to the 2021-22 Premier League season managing five assists in just two games so far. In Manchester United's opening game, they thrashed Leeds United 5-1 with Pogba managing to set up a stunning four goals, before turning provider in the 1-1 draw at Southampton and he is now hoping to build on that start as the season progresses. Pogba spoke to MUTV ahead of their Sunday clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers and said that he wants to win the Premier League's Playmaker award but winning trophies is his first priority.

"Which assist means the most to me? The next one. The next one, hopefully. It’s true that it’s been very nice to get those assists, but then you want to finish (as) the top assister of the league. You want to win something at the end, so all this will mean something with a trophy. It won’t mean anything without a trophy. I’m focused on that; I’m focused on giving my best on the pitch and hopefully, I can get many more."

The French midfielder also spoke about the importance of beating Wolves after picking up only a point against the Saints, he said that they need to win the upcoming game at Molineux but adding that it will be very tough fixture.

"Seven points out of nine, that’s what we want,” he added. “We want this win this weekend, we know it’s going to be very important. It’s the push. The games at the start are very important and it’s going to push us as well through the season and we need the three points. You know it’s going to be a tough one. It’s always going to be a tough one but we focus on that to get the three points."

Pogba linked with a move to PSG, Real Madrid and even Liverpool

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this season. With under a year left on his current contract, the likes of PSG, Real Madrid, and even their rivals Liverpool are said to be trying to persuade the French star into making a move. According to a report by the Daily Cannon, Los Blancos are looking to use the funds made available by the sale of Martin Odegaard to Arsenal to sign Pogba on a free transfer next season, and his agent Mino Raiola is determined to get him to the Bernabeu. Madrid sees Pogba as a 'silent replacement' for Luka Modric.

After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made several high-profile signings like Lionel Messi this summer, they are also looking to sign Pogba in the 2022 summer transfer window on a free transfer. The French midfielder has just a year remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford and is yet to agree on a new deal. As per reports, PSG is willing to offer Pogba a whopping salary of £510,000-a-week. Pogba was also reportedly offered to arch-rivals Liverpool by agent Mino Raiola. According to Le10 Sport, Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has approached Liverpool to inform them that the 2018 World Cup winner is available to sign this summer.

(Image Credits: @ManUtd - Twitter)